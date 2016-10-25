Preview: Flames at Blues

The St. Louis Blues salvaged the finale of their three-game road trip and hope to put together a winning streak when they open a three-game homestand on Tuesday against the same team in the Calgary Flames. St. Louis won its first three contests this season - including two at home - but began its trek with setbacks in Vancouver and Edmonton before posting a 6-4 victory at Calgary on Saturday.

David Perron registered his third career hat trick and also set up a goal after failing to record a point in his first five games of the campaign as the Blues withstood a comeback attempt after building a 5-2 lead. Calgary is concluding a set of back-to-back road games after outlasting Chicago on Monday in a seven-round shootout. Former Blackhawk Kris Versteeg scored the lone goal of the bonus format after the Flames converted twice on the power play before squandering a third-period lead. Calgary had gone 1-for-25 with the man advantage prior to Monday's contest to rank last in the league.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet-Flames (Calgary), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2-4-1): Versteeg has had the hot hand for Calgary, scoring his first two goals of the season in Saturday's meeting with St. Louis before netting the decisive tally in Monday's shootout. Sean Monahan scored one of the team's power-play goals against Chicago, tying him with Troy Brouwer and Michael Frolik for the club lead in tallies (three). The 22-year-old Monahan, who has yet to notch an assist, recorded at least 22 goals in each of his first three NHL seasons.

ABOUT THE BLUES (4-1-1): Vladimir Tarasenko still tops the team with four goals despite being held to just one assist in his last two games. The 24-year-old Russian shares the club lead of seven points with Paul Stastny (three goals) and Alex Steen (two). The 32-year-old Steen has landed on the scoresheet in all but one of his six games and needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.

OVERTIME

1. Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau has registered just one goal and two assists in his first seven games after collecting team highs of 30 tallies and 78 points in 79 contests last season.

2. St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson recorded two shots and blocked a pair in 9 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time Saturday after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

3. Brouwer, who shares the team scoring lead of five points with Calgary captain D Mark Giordano, has landed on the scoresheet in each of his last three games (one goal, two assists).

PREDICTION: Blues 6, Flames 3