Blues 3, Flames 2: Alex Steen scored his league-leading 14th goal of the season as host St. Louis withstood a late charge to edge Calgary.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Maxim Lapierre also tallied while defenseman Jordan Leopold notched a pair of assists for the Blues, who kicked off a five-game homestand. Brian Elliott made 18 saves.

Tim Jackman and Mike Cammalleri scored for the Flames, who fell to 1-2-0 on their four-game road trip. Reto Berra turned aside 24 shots as Calgary lost for the eighth time in 10 overall contests.

Tarasenko opened the scoring 3:01 into the game by converting a power-play opportunity and Lapierre doubled the lead midway through the first period, when he redirected Leopold’s shot past Berra for his first goal with St. Louis.

Steen made it 3-0 at 5:55 of the second with a backhander which extended his career-best point streak to nine games, but Jackman buried a rebound 4:41 into the third to get Calgary on the board. Cammalleri cut the deficit to 3-2 with 5:11 remaining, firing the rebound of defenseman Chris Butler’s one-timer past Elliott from the right faceoff circle, but the Flames were unable to get the equalizer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Steen, who has scored a goal in eight of his last nine games, is 10 away from matching his career high set in 2009-10. ... Flames D Chad Billins registered his second assist in his second NHL contest. ... Calgary LW Curtis Glencross is expected to miss six weeks with a sprained MCL suffered in Tuesday’s loss at Minnesota.