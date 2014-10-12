Blues blast Flames for first win

ST. LOUIS -- Goalie Brian Elliott fell just a bit short of his 26th career shutout Saturday night as the Blues beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 at Scottrade Center.

With 4:13 left, left winger Curtis Glencross scored a power-play goal with defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in the penalty box for interference.

“For me, the last one was a little bitter,” Shattenkirk said. “It left a bitter taste in my mouth, getting rid of that shutout for Ells. That was a tough one to swallow.”

Well, it wasn’t that hard to swallow, as it was the only negative mark against the Blues in an otherwise dominant performance. After losing 3-2 in the season opener vs. the New York Rangers, they recorded their first win of the season.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Calgary fell to 1-2.

The Blues built a 4-0 lead before the game was even halfway through.

Shattenkirk had a big part in that. He picked up three assists in earning the No. 1 star, matching the output of No. 3 star Paul Stastny. Elliott was the No. 2 star with 23 saves as the Blues outshot Calgary a whopping 39-24.

“We chipped pucks in and played a physical game,” Shattenkirk said. “We played good on the power play and (5-on-5) as well.”

It was quite the change from the opener. Then again, the Rangers lost in the Stanley Cup Finals and Calgary failed to make the postseason.

“New York has a lot of speed, and we sat back and tried to make some pretty plays,” Shattenkirk said. “Tonight, we really got the puck going up out of our zone into theirs. ... We were able to keep going and finish it off.”

Left winger Joakim Lindstrom, center David Backes, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, each netting his first of the season.

Lindstrom’s goal was his first since the 2011-12 season, when he had two in 16 games for Colorado.

“I think the last one was against Ottawa,” said Lindstrom, who posed for a picture with the puck in the locker room. “It was nice to put one in today. It was a very nice play by my linemates. I was just holding my stick down; it was an empty net.”

Lindstrom converted Stastny’s pass 48 seconds into the game on a tic-tac-toe, three-man-weave passing play with left winger Alexander Steen.

”It’s tough to start off the game with a 3-on-1,“ new Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller said. ”It’s a tough building getting scored on early, and they have a really good team that plays really solid and (doesn‘t) give you too much. You have to open up and that’s what they drive off, those counterattacks.

“They outworked us. I don’t think that we have the kind of team where we can just count on talent. We have to work hard; and, when we get outworked, it’s not going to go well.”

Flames coach Bob Hartley agreed.

”The game was in the image of their first goal,“ said Hartley, whose team is 1-2 and was playing for the third time in four nights. ”A couple of our guys get tangled up, and they get a 3-on-1 out of it. Playing a team with so much talent, so much depth, you don’t want to give them early momentum, and they got this.

“They basically took the wind out of our sails. The third period, I thought we skated better, but they were by far the better team.”

The Blues made it 2-0 with a power-play marker at 8:44. After Flames center Matt Stajan took out Pietrangelo leg-to-leg in the Blues’ attacking zone, Backes parked his big frame in front of Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller and deflected home a wrister from Shattenkirk. Stastny had the second assist.

The Blues then took control with two goals in the first 7:10 of the second period.

Stastny dished out his third assist as the Blues went ahead 3-0 with another power-play goal 3:12 into the period. Shattenkirk passed across to Pietrangelo for the red-light slapper from right point.

Shattenkirk picked up his third assist as the Blues went up 4-0 at 7:10. He shot wide from the point, but left winger Jaden Schwartz won the puck battle behind the net and fed Tarasenko in the slot.

Elliott’s big stop was on a salvo from Paul Byron. Elliott stopped the first shot and, from the seat of his pants, gloved the rebound out of the air before it could tumble into net.

“I‘m still on the side that it was (deflected with) a high stick,” Elliott said. “I was jumping for it -- that’s how high it was. Good tip if it was legit.”

St. Louis is off until Thursday, when it plays the Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings in the first of a three-game trip. However, the Blues left immediately after the game Saturday to spend time in Palm Springs, Calif., before the L.A. game.

Calgary plays Tuesday at Nashville, the second of a six-game trip that runs through Oct. 19 at Winnipeg.

NOTES: Blues LW Patrik Berglund missed the game because of an upper-body injury suffered Thursday in the season opener vs. the New York Rangers. LW Chris Porter replaced him, taking Steve Ott’s place on the fourth line, with Ott moving to Berglund’s spot on the first line. ... The Blues scratched LW Magnus Paajarvi for the second successive game. ... Acquired from Toronto for Roman Polak in the offseason, Blues D Carl Gunnarson remained sidelined because of offseason hip surgery. He has been practicing with the team and is scheduled to debut on the Blues’ three-game trip to the West Coast, which starts against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Blues D Jay Bouwmeester appeared in his 718th consecutive game, the longest streak in the major professional stick-or-ball sports. NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon has the longest consecutive streak in pro sports at 755 races, with No. 756 scheduled for Saturday night in Charlotte.