Blues grab early lead, halt Flames’ seven-game win streak

ST. LOUIS -- After the St. Louis Blues had to come from behind in the third period to win their previous two games, right winger Vladimir Tarasenko made certain that didn’t happen again on Saturday.

Tarasenko scored his league-leading 21st goal of the season just 1:23 into the game and assisted on defenseman Colton Parayko’s goal 2:24 later to send the Blues to a 3-2 win over Calgary, snapping the Flames’ seven-game winning streak.

Tarasenko added an assist on center Jori Lehtera’s goal in the second period that increased the lead to 3-0 and allowed the Blues to withstand two third-period goals by the Flames. It was Tarasenko’s second three-point game of the season.

His goal, which broke a tie with Dallas left winger Jamie Benn for the league lead, extended Tarasenko’s streak to five games with a goal, the longest streak of his career.

”It’s a pretty good feeling,“ Tarasenko said about leading the league in goals. ”I think it’s pushing you to move forward. I think this shows you you can play with these guys and you can score these goals.

“It’s a team game. My teammates make it for me. I just need to score more because I have really a lot of goal chances. So you can’t stop working and relaxing because it’s only Dec. 20.”

Coach Ken Hitchcock thought it was another part of Tarasenko’s game that has stood out to him lately and did so again against the Flames.

”The goals will take care of themselves,“ Hitchcock said. ”The measuring stick for me is on PK (penalty kills). His attention to detail was better, he’s a threat killing penalties, he’s dangerous, he makes people nervous. If you watch when he’s killing penalties, it’s never in our zone or in there very long because people are nervous playing against him.

“Attention to detail there has helped make him a better player. He’s not just a guy looking to score, he’s looking to play. There’s a big difference.”

One of the differences between the Blues and Flames came on penalty kills. The Flames were 0 of 4 on the power play, including three chances in the second period. Calgary has the worst power-play percentage in the league and has scored only twice in 51 chances in their last 15 games.

“We’re going to keep working at it and obviously the power play is a big part of the team’s success, but the guys are trying their best and right now it’s just not working,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We’re getting chances. I’d like to see a little bit more of net front presence. I think that we’re moving the puck better, but just to get those goals, putting pucks in the net, fighting your way through.”

Center Joe Colborne said, “It’s a touchy subject right now. It’s something that we all want to get remedied. We all want to be that guy to go out there and get one. We had chances today. We’ve got to finish them.”

The Blues have killed off 29 of their last 30 penalties.

Brian Elliott won his first game in goal for the Blues since Oct. 18, stopping 36 of 38 Calgary shots, allowing only the third-period goals from center Sean Monahan and defenseman Mark Giordano.

Elliott has won seven games in a row against Calgary and the Blues have now won their last six games against the Flames and seven in a row in St. Louis dating to April 1, 2011.

As disappointed as he was seeing the team’s winning streak - its longest since an eight-game streak in November 2005 -- end, Hartley came away with a new level of appreciation for Tarasenko.

“This guy right now I think he’s the most complete hockey player in this league,” Hartley said. “I like the way that he scores, that he goes on offense, the way that he’s committed to team defense, the way that he takes the body on forecheck, and it looks like he’s pretty impressive.”

NOTES: Blues C Kyle Brodziak missed his first game of the season because of a skate cut on his leg suffered Thursday. He was replaced by C Scott Gomez, who had been a healthy scratch the past six games. ... Calgary RW Michael Frolik will be out “a few weeks,” the team said, because of an upper-body injury suffered Tuesday at Nashville. The injury, believed to be to his shoulder, will not require surgery. ... C Lance Bouma, out since Oct. 13 because of a broken leg, also is not expected back for the final game of Calgary’s four-game trip, Sunday at Detroit. ... The Blues play at Philadelphia on Monday night.