Preview: Flames at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have a chance to create some separation in the race for the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference as they continue a four-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Winners of two straight and three of four following a six-game skid (0-4-2), Boston holds a two-point lead over Florida with two games in hand for the second wild card. The Bruins had won five straight versus the Flames prior to an overtime loss at Calgary last month.

The Flames, who are locked in a three-way battle with Los Angeles and San Jose for third place in the Pacific Division, continued to show their mettle in the clutch with a 3-2 overtime victory at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Calgary improved to 9-3 in OT this season, with one of those victories coming after it erased a three-goal deficit against Boston on Feb. 16. The Flames are 2-2-0 on their seven-game road trip that winds up with stops in Detroit and Ottawa.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (34-25-4): Calgary has split the first four games of the trek despite scoring only six goals in regulation, and much of that is due to the stellar play of Karri Ramo. The 28-year-old netminder has stopped 126 of 131 shots in that span to boost his save percentage to a league-best .938 in away games. “Karri had some great runs for us,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “He’s a competitor. Right now he’s in the zone. He’s finding pucks. ... When your best player is your goalie you know that you’re going to have a chance to win every game.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (31-22-9): Boston made a pair of deals at the trade deadline to add depth to their forward line, but may have to wait until next season for one of the new additions to pay dividends. Brett Connolly, acquired from Tampa Bay for a pair of second-round draft picks, was hit by a puck during Wednesday’s practice and suffered a fractured right index finger that is expected to sideline him for six weeks. Maxime Talbot, brought in from Colorado, practiced Wednesday and is expected to replace the injured Gregory Campbell on the fourth line.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average and two shutouts versus Calgary.

2. Flames F Jiri Hudler has six goals in nine games versus Boston, including a pair last month.

3. Boston has allowed six power-play goals in the last 17 short-handed situations.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Flames 2