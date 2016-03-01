Preview: Flames at Bruins

The Boston Bruins are in solid playoff position as they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday but are not content as evidenced by their acquisition of two players with expiring contracts prior to Monday’s trade deadline. Boston, which sits third in the Atlantic Division and five points clear for a wild-card spot, added right wing Lee Stempniak from New Jersey and defenseman John-Michael Liles from Carolina.

“I think (Stempniak) will complement our group very well,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters. “He can play a bunch of different positions for us. And John-Michael Liles is another player that brings a lot of versatility to our group.” Stempniak (16 goals this season), who has been dealt four times at the trade deadline during his 11-year career, reportedly could find himself on a line with Brad Marchand (team-high 32 goals) and center Patrice Bergeron (23 goals, club-most 53 points). Boston must improve its play at TD Garden, where it is 13-16-3 after a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. Calgary was on the periphery of a playoff position before going 1-7-1 over its last nine games, including a 5-3 loss in Philadelphia on Monday, and is tied for the third-fewest points in the NHL with 56.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Flames (Calgary), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-32-4): Calgary was a seller as it traded defenseman Kris Russell to Dallas on Monday, two days after sending forward Jiri Hudler to Florida for prospects and draft picks. “I think it’s important our fans understand we made a concerted effort to sign (Russell),” president of hockey operations Brian Burke told reporters. “We love (Russell). He’s an Alberta kid; he’s everything we want in a player here. But where our team is and the players we have coming up to sign limits what we’re in a position to do. We made that clear to (Russell), and his agent has said he wants to test the market. We understand that.” Calgary turns it attention to paying Johnny Gaudreau (team bests of 24 goals and 39 assists) and Sean Monahan (44 points), who scored his 20th goal Monday.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (34-23-6): Some believed soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Loui Eriksson (23 goals, 48 points) would be traded after the team and Eriksson’s agent could not come to terms on a contract extension, but he instead remains a valuable offensive threat. Boston settled for Liles after making a big play for Vancouver defenseman Dan Hamhuis, who reportedly would not waive his no-trade clause. Liles, 35, recorded six goals, 15 points and averaged 20:34 of ice time in 64 games while posting a minus-3 rating this season and adds depth to the blue line.

1. The Bruins haven’t scored a power-play goal in four straight games and nine of their last 10 contests, going 3-for-34 during that span.

2. Boston is one of six teams in the NHL who do not earn at least a point per game at home and one of two (San Jose) occupying a playoff position.

3. Calgary has won three straight meetings after its 5-4 overtime victory on Dec. 4 in which Gaudreau completed his second hat trick of the season with the game-winner.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Flames 2