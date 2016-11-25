Preview: Flames at Bruins

The Boston Bruins look to avoid a season high-tying third straight defeat when they host the Calgary Flames on Friday. Boston was in the midst of its best stretch of the season, yielding five goals during a 4-1-0 surge, before suffering back-to-back losses to St. Louis and Ottawa.

The Bruins surrendered the final three goals to the Blues in a 4-2 defeat on Tuesday and did the same in Thursday's 3-1 setback in Ottawa two nights later. Captain Zdeno Chara is expected to sit out his second straight game with a lower-body injury sustained against St. Louis. Calgary has won four of its last six as it makes the fourth stop on its six-game road trip. Kris Versteeg returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing nine games with a groin injury but exited Thursday's practice, leaving his status for the meeting with the Bruins in question.

TV: 7:30 ET Sportsnet West (Calgary), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (9-12-1): Brian Elliott was signed in the offseason to solidify Calgary's goaltending situation, but he's been outplayed by backup Chad Johnson, who made 34 saves in a shutout of Columbus on Wednesday. Johnson is 4-1-0 with a pair of shutouts and six goals allowed in his last six starts. “I don’t want to get into numbers,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters. “But right now, Johnny is playing really well and Johnny deserves starts."

ABOUT THE BRUINS (11-9-0): Defenseman Kevan Miller, who had been sidelined since undergoing hand surgery on Oct. 11, made his season debut and registered a minus-1 rating with three hits against Ottawa. Also back in Boston's lineup was David Pastrnak, who returned from a three-game absence and scored a power-play goal - his team-leading 11th tally in only 15 games. Brad Marchand, who assisted on Pastrnak's goal, has tormented Calgary with five tallies in seven games.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins G Tuukka Rask never has lost in regulation to Calgary, posting a 4-0-3 record and 1.61 goals-against average.

2. Johnson is 2-1-1 with a 2.22 GAA versus Boston.

3. The Bruins have successfully killed 11 straight penalties, while the Flames are 1-for-15 on the power play in their last five games.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Flames 2