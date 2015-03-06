Schlemko, Flames beat Bruins in shootout

BOSTON -- There is no way David Schlemko could have imagined what happened at the end of his first game with his third NHL team of the season.

Eighth round of the shootout, and there was the journeyman defenseman, ending only his 26th game of the season by doing his best Peter Forsberg impression -- beating baffled Boston goalie Tuukka Rask with a one-handed goal that gave the Calgary Flames a 4-3 decision over the Bruins on Thursday night.

”The scouting report was that David was very good in junior, and I had this in the back of my head, and then when the bench was starting to get a little thinner, I went to Schlemko and I said, ‘Are you good at this?'“ Calgary coach Bob Hartley said after Schlemko came through. ”He said, ‘I‘m 1-for-1,’ so 1-for-1 is a pretty good average, so I said let’s go, and Kris Russell turned around, and he said, ‘He’s real good.’

“He answered my question very calmly, and I said, ‘Let’s go,’ and what a move.”

Neither team scored in the shootout until the seventh round, when Boston center Patrice Bergeron beat Calgary goaltender Karri Ramo, and then Flames center Josh Jooris kept it going by beating Rask. Schlemko, claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes, came through as the Flames scored their second extra-time win over the Bruins in two tries this season.

“I just went out there and tried my move and it worked,” Schlemko said.

The Bruins and Rask sustained their seventh consecutive shootout defeat after winning their first two of the season. Rask is 1-7 this season and 16-21 lifetime in the skills competition.

Said Rask: ”It’s always tough to take, and you go back -- I don’t know how many years -- look at my comments about (shootouts). They suck, because it’s such an emotional difference between winning and losing in a shootout, and this season we haven’t been really good at them. So it sucks even more.

“But I heard they’re getting rid of them soon, so let’s get that three-on-three going. That would be better.”

Bruins coach Claude Julien, whose team is just 9-10 in extra time, also said shootouts “suck,” and it is clear he never was a big fan.

The win, which lifted the Flames to 13-4 in extra time, came on the night Calgary became the last team in the league to have a shootout since the calendar turned to 2015.

The victory was also the Flames’ first in Boston since 2003.

Centers Sean Monahan and Jiri Hudler and left winger Johnny Gaudreau scored regulation goals for the Flames, who were playing the fifth of seven straight on the road. Hudler also had an assist, and defensemen Russell and Dennis Wideman both had two assists.

The Flames (35-25-4) scored twice on the power play, Monahan’s goal coming after new Bruins center Maxime Talbot boarded Wideman. It ended a TD Garden scoreless streak for the Flames of 208:25 dating back to 2006.

Ramo, who came in with a 1.87 goals-against average in the first four games on the trip, stopped 34 shots. He came up big after the Bruins tied the game, robbing right winger Loui Eriksson. Hartley called the goalie “our best player right now.”

Eriksson and left wingers Brad Marchand and Milan Lucic scored for the Bruins, while Rask made 29 saves in the losing effort.

The Bruins (31-22-10) fell to 4-7-2 in their past 13 games.

Asked about his team’s urgent state in the postseason race, Julien said, “I think it’s always been that way. I don’t think anything’s changed. We’re in a battle here to make the playoffs. It’s as simple as that, and we’ve got to make it happen. No matter what the challenges are, we’ve got to make it happen.”

Boston blew a pair of one-goal leads but came back to tie the game 3-3 in the third period on Eriksson’s goal.

NOTES: The Bruins were supposed to debut both newly acquired C Maxime Talbot and RW Brett Connolly, but Connolly broke a finger in practice Wednesday and is out for six weeks. ... Boston C Gregory Campbell (upper body) was out, while Calgary lost D David Jones to what looked like a foot injury after he blocked a first-period shot. ... Calgary rookie LW and Boston College product Johnny Gaudreau returned to TD Garden for the first time since last season’s Beanpot final. ... Calgary’s seven-game road trip moves to Detroit on Friday. The Bruins play three games in four days at home, with an important game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Bruins great Milt Schmidt turned 97 Thursday and was honored with a video tribute. ... The Bruins signed injured free agent F Justin Hickman, 20, to a three-year, entry-level contract.