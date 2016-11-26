Johnson, Flames burn Bruins

BOSTON -- Chad Johnson had a rather a simple explanation for his current hot goaltending.

"The guys are just doing a good job and I'm getting results," the veteran journeyman said after stopping 35 shots, 19 in the third period, to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins Friday night. "When you get results, your game gets some attention. When you lose people always find things to look at.

"But I've felt great all year. That's my game. Simple. In position. Try to make it look easy and not scramble too much there and give the team confidence and make the saves I'm supposed to."

Johnson, playing for his sixth team -- Boston one of them -- in six years, is 5-1 with a 1.17 goals against average in his last six games. He is 7-3-1 on the season.

"I just think he's been fantastic," said Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan. "I do give our guys credit, though, for limiting rebound chances against him. He's making the first save, which you need, and he's given us great goaltending there and then the guys are limiting those second chances. It's a good combination right now."

Johnson, 17-4-3 with two shutouts as Tuukka Rask's backup in Boston in 2013-14, was bidding for his second straight road shutout when David Pastrnak's 12th goal of the season with 14:05 left. But Sam Bennett, who scored Calgary's first goal, set up Alex Chiasson with the winner 1:10 later.

The Flames, on the fourth leg of a six-game trip, improved to 7-5-1 on the road (just 3-7 at home) and are 3-1 on the trip.

The Bruins, losers of three straight, lost for the second time in as many nights, scoring two goals -- both by Pastrnak -- in the two games and fell to 4-5 at home, 11-10-0 overall.

"Frustration sets in right now when you're not scoring ... we have to try and get over that hump," said Boston coach Claude Julien.

The Bruins thought they had another goal, a goal that would have tied it 1-1 but Patrice Bergeron's second-period shot off a Calgary defender into an empty net was overturned on challenge. Brad Marchand had bumped defenseman Mike Giordano into his own goalie, taking Johnson out of the play, and the reversal was rather obvious -- even though Julien disagreed with the call and Marchand wouldn't talk about it, saying his coach addressed it.

"You obviously saw that I wasn't happy with it," said Julien.

Anton Khudobin made 27 saves in his return from injury but fell to 0-3 on the season.

Bennett scored the game's first goal 8:36 into the first period.

Boston tied it up in the third period -- scoring 16 seconds after the end of a power play. John-Michael Liles and Tim Schaller had shots at Johnson before Pastrnak scored, giving him a goal in eight of the last 10 games. He has 12 goals in 16 games on the season.

It took just 1:10 for the Flames to get the goal back.

Joe Morrow, one of the two defensemen split for Bennett's first-period goal, lost the puck to Bennett behind the net. Bennett then made a nifty drop pass to Chiasson alone in front -- and Chiasson scored his second goal since the opening game.

The game was chippy, especially in the third period.

"I think my favorite part of that game was all the guys sticking up for each other," said Bennett.

Said Marchand: It was a little chippy. I think after the first period we started playing a lot better. Guys were engaged and sticking up for one another. They seemed to want to start a few scrums so the guys were there."

NOTES: The Flames are 7-0-1 when leading after two periods, the Bruins 0-8 when behind after two. ... Bruins D Zdeno Chara missed his second straight game with a lower body injury. ... G Anton Khudobin, recalled from Providence (G Zane McIntyre sent down to Atlanta of the ECHL), was 2-0-1 with a 3.49 goals against average and .874 save percentage during his three-game conditioning stint in the AHL. ... Calgary RW Chris Versteeg, who returned from a nine-game absence with a groin strain and set up the first goal a 2-0 win at Columbus, left Thursday's practice at Boston University and was out again Friday. ... Friday would have been a "homecoming" for former Boston College star Johnny Gaudreau, but he is out with a broken finger. ... The Flames are at Philadelphia on Sunday night while the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Sunday matinee. ... Calgary recalled C Mark Jankowski from Stockton of the AHL but didn't dress after skating in the warmup.