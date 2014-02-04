Preview: Flames at Canadiens

The Calgary Flames vie for their sixth straight victory on Tuesday when they open a three-game Eastern Conference road trip with a visit to the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens were winless in two home games over the weekend and have slipped into a wild-card playoff spot as a result. Montreal has just three wins in its last 10 games (3-6-1), but still has a 15-10-4 record at Bell Centre.

The Flames posted a 3-2 home victory over the Canadiens on Oct. 9, marking the team’s fourth straight victory over Montreal. Reto Berra will get the nod for Calgary after Karri Ramo was injured on Saturday, while Canadiens netminder Carey Price is expected to make his 10th consecutive home start. The Flames have been scoring more on their winning streak - with at least four goals in four of the five victories - and will need to continue putting the puck in the net with Berra (3.20 goals-against average, .891 save percentage) in their crease.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West, TSN Habs

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-27-7): Defenseman Kris Russell missed Saturday s 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota after suffering an upper-body injury during practice Friday. Mikael Backlund was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after recording two points in each of his last four games. Captain Mark Giordano is on a nine-game point streak, with four goals and six assists in that span.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (29-21-6): Montreal traded defenseman Raphael Diaz to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for tough guy Dale Weise - a move made possible by the emergence of young blue-liner Nathan Beaulieu. Defenseman P.K. Subban has a goal and three assists in 14 games since beginning 2014 with a four-point performance. The team s biggest strength of late has been its penalty killing, which has not allowed a goal in its last 25 times short-handed.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has struggled against Atlantic Division opponents, going 3-5-1.

2. The Canadiens have not defeated the Flames in regulation since Dec. 9, 2008.

3. The Flames have not won six in a row since Jan. 21-Feb. 3, 2011.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 4, Flames 2