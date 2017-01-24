Preview: Flames at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens began January with three straight victories but only have recorded that amount over their last eight contests. The Atlantic Division leaders look to return to their winning ways when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Montreal fell to 3-4-1 since its month-opening winning streak with Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to visiting Buffalo, a contest in which it squandered a third-period lead and saw former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price lose for the fifth time in six starts (1-4-1). Calgary's losing streak reached three games Monday as it kicked off its three-game road trip with a 4-0 setback against Toronto. Not even Sean Monahan could prevent the Flames from being shut out for the second time in two weeks, as the center's goal-scoring streak was stopped at five games. Calgary is 0-3-1 away from home this month, netting a total of three tallies in the defeats.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), Sportsnet East, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-23-3): Johnny Gaudreau reached a milestone Monday as he appeared in his 200th NHL contest. The 23-year-old wasn't able to break out of his funk, however, as the 2015 Calder Trophy finalist's goal-scoring drought reached 10 games. No one on the team is struggling more than Sam Bennett, however, as the 20-year-old center has gone 12 contests without recording a point.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (28-13-7): Montreal will be without Alex Galchenyuk on Tuesday as the 22-year-old center aggravated his knee injury in the loss to the Sabres. "He was able to finish the game, but after further and deeper examination, the doctors suggested that he shouldn't practice and he shouldn't play (on Tuesday)," coach Michel Therrien told the team's website. Brendan Gallagher skated Monday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his fractured left hand on Jan. 5, participating with the special-teams units and conditioning drills for a total of one hour.

1. Canadiens LW Phillip Danault scored his 10th goal of the season Saturday, becoming the seventh member of the team to reach double digits.

2. Calgary G Chad Johnson likely will be in net versus the Canadiens after being rested Monday for just the second time in nine games.

3. Montreal LW Paul Byron notched his career-high 15th assist Saturday, eclipsing the mark he set in 2013-14 with Calgary.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 6, Flames 2