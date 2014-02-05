Price, Canadiens blank Flames

MONTREAL -- Carey Price was pretty sure that the Calgary Flames’ best scoring chance failed to cross the goal line, and he made sure that no one who mattered got a better look at the puck.

The Montreal goalie made 27 saves for his second shutout in his past four starts, and left winger Rene Bourque and center David Desharnais scored as the Canadiens ended the Flames’ season-high five-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

Price, who will represent Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, posted his fourth shutout of the season. A week earlier, he blanked the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 in a 36-save effort.

He helped himself survive a close call 1:44 into the second period on Calgary right winger Lee Stempniak’s shot from the right corner. Stempniak was beyond the goal line near the boards when he fired a low shot toward the net that ended up loose between the Montreal goalie’s pads.

“I really didn’t think anything of it, and one of the guys said it looked like it was in, and they looked at it,” Stempniak said.

A video review upheld referee Chris Rooney’s on-ice ruling that the puck did not completely cross the goal line.

“It was kind of a weird play,” Price said. “He just threw it on net and it hit my stick and sat right on the goal line; I didn’t know if it was in or not. I knew it was going to be really close, so I just tried to fall on it and blocked all the camera views.”

It was Price’s 23rd career shutout, tying him with 2001-02 Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Jose Theodore for seventh on the Canadiens’ all-time list.

Calgary goalie Reto Berra stopped 25 shots as the Flames’ longest winning streak of the season ended. Calgary won eight in a row from Feb. 23 to March 27, 2013.

“Can’t fault Reto for his effort; gave us a chance to win, came up with big saves at the right time,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “The turning point of our game, it’s our two-man power play. That’s where, if we score, it’s a different game, but that’s how it goes. We had a few good chances. Price came up with some big saves, but tonight we worked hard but we couldn’t capitalize on any of our chances.”

The Canadiens killed a two-minute, five-on-three power play for the Flames in the second. Center Lars Eller was called for a faceoff violation at 11:16 on a draw in Montreal’s zone immediately after Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec was penalized for roughing.

“That was a big momentum boost for us,” Price said of shutting down Calgary’s power play.

The Canadiens broke the scoreless tie when right winger Brandon Prust’s shot struck Berra before caroming into the net off Bourque’s left leg 16:15 into the second period.

“There wasn’t much offense in this game, but it was one of those goals that was going to win it,” Bourque said.

Desharnais scored into an empty net with 10.1 seconds left in the third period, exactly 20 seconds after Flames left winger Michael Cammalleri was called for hooking.

Right winger Dale Weise had a scoring chance on his first shift in his Montreal debut. Weise, who was acquired from Vancouver on Monday in a trade that sent defenseman Raphael Diaz to the Canucks, narrowly missed connection on Canadiens center Ryan White’s pass from the left corner to the goalmouth.

NOTES: Canadiens coach Michel Therrien was an assistant coach on Flames coach Bob Hartley’s staff with the Laval Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in the early 1990s. ... Calgary LW Mike Cammalleri played his first game at Bell Centre since he was traded to the Flames by Montreal on Jan. 12, 2012, in exchange for LW Rene Bourque, a minor-leaguer and a draft pick. ... Flames G Karri Ramo is out with a knee injury he sustained Saturday in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. G Joni Ortio, who was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday, backed up Flames starting G Reto Berra. ... Canadiens C Lars Eller, who assisted on Bourque’s second-period goal, had no points in his previous 14 games, just three in his past 27 games. ... C Ryan White returned to Montreal’s lineup after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Canadiens LW Travis Moen missed the game because of a lower-body injury. ... RW George Parros and D Francis Bouillon did not dress for Montreal.