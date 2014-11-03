Jooris scores twice to help Flames defeat Canadiens

MONTREAL -- One game after sitting as a healthy scratch, Flames rookie right winger Josh Jooris made it clear he’d much rather be on the ice.

Jooris scored twice and tossed five shots on goal to help Calgary to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at the Bell Centre.

He was one five Flames to pick up multiple points on the night, a group made up of fellow freshman left winger Johnny Gaudreau (two assists), center Jiri Hudler (two assists), defenseman T.J. Brodie (three assists), and left winger Curtis Glencross and blue-liner Mark Giordano (a goal and an assist apiece).

“It’s just a matter of trying to get open because he tends to have the puck a lot,” Jooris said of Gaudreau. “He just made a great play to Wideman and he’s got a pretty hot stick himself so (he) put it on net and luckily the rebound was there and I just picked up the garbage. On the second one, I just tried to get out of the zone quick and with great vision (Brodie) found me.”

The Canadiens appeared to be starting off on the right foot with a couple of chances off the hop from their top two lines early in the first. But it was the Flames who broke the ice when Jooris cleaned up a rebound off defenseman Dennis Wideman’s blue line shot at 4:58.

It marked the 10th time in 12 games this season that the Canadiens (8-3-1) have allowed the first goal.

After getting its first two shots in the first three and a half minutes, Montreal struggled to put the puck on net. Calgary took control and kept the home side off the shot clock until just over three minutes remained, outshooting the Canadiens 19-4 in the opening frame and leading 2-0 after center Markus Granlund deflected Hulder’s shot.

“We knew that they play with that intensity and that passion in terms of their forecheck and how they play their system,” Habs defenseman P.K. Subban said. “If you don’t counter that, if you’re not playing smart with the puck, they’re going to hurt you, and they did that to us a couple of times tonight.”

Goaltender Jonas Hiller made 18 saves on the night for Calgary (7-4-2), which was playing its first of five straight on the road against the Eastern Conference.

”It’s something special for us,“ said Gaudreau, who now has eight points in seven games since being scratched on Oct. 17. ”It’s most of our first games here in Montreal. It’s such a unique rink and lots of history here. I think we all just looked at it as a great experience playing here and we want to make the most out of it.

“It was a really good game by the younger guys and the older guys led by example.”

After taking the first three penalties of the game, the Canadiens managed to draw one of their own midway through the second. They created some momentum but saw most of their shots miss in their attempt to cut into Calgary’s deficit.

The Flames made it 3-0 at 17:53 of the second when Glencross tipped defenseman T.J. Brodie’s shot from the blue line.

Left wingers Max Pacioretty and Rene Bourque scored for the Canadiens, who suffered their first home loss of the season.

”There’s not much positive,“ said Montreal defenseman Andrei Markov. ”It’s not acceptable the way we played tonight. Those types of games you try to forget and move forward.

“That was a tough night for us.”

Pacioretty gave the Bell Centre crowd some life just 37 seconds into the third period. Taking a pass from right winger Dale Weise just outside the trapezoid area, Pacioretty went around the back of the net before stopping in the right faceoff circle to take a shot that beat Hiller stick side.

A few minutes after missing on a breakaway, Jooris notched his second of the night on the power play. With time ticking on the man advantage, Brodie found the rookie behind the Montreal defense, where he broke in before firing top corner on Price to put the Flames up 4-1.

Left winger Lance Bouma added to the Calgary lead at 11:08, taking a cross-crease feed from Giordano and making no mistake with a wide-open side of the net.

Bourque’s first of the season made it 5-2 off a scramble in front of Hiller. Giordano provided extra insurance for Calgary with an empty-net goal.

NOTES: The Canadiens made one change to the lineup from their three-game road trip, with D Nathan Beaulieu switching in for D Jarred Tinordi. ... Former Canadiens D Raphael Diaz returned to the lineup for the Flames, taking the place of D Deryk Engelland. ... It marked Diaz’s third time returning to Montreal in nine months since being traded to Vancouver on Feb. 3. ... With five forwards injured, Calgary LW Sven Baertschi was called up earlier in the day and made his season debut for the club. ... Montreal head coach Michel Therrien tied Lester Patrick for 50th all-time in NHL games coached.