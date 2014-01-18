Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks return home from a disastrous three-game road trip to take on the offensively challenged Calgary Flames on Saturday. Vancouver went 0-3-0 on its trek, scoring a total of two goals while allowing 11. The Canucks sustained a 9-1 beating at Anaheim in between 1-0 losses in Los Angeles and Phoenix as they dropped to 1-5-3 in their last nine contests.

Vancouver looks to extend its winning streak to five games over Calgary, which has lost 13 of its last 16 contests (3-11-2). The Flames have turned up the offense by their standards, scoring two goals in each of their last three games after being held to fewer than two in seven of their previous eight contests. The Canucks won each of the first two meetings between the Pacific Division rivals, claiming a 5-4 overtime road victory on Oct. 6 before blanking the Flames 2-0 in Calgary on Dec. 29.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-26-6): Calgary has fared better on the road (9-12-3) than at home (7-14-3) this season, splitting its last four away games. Blair Jones is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing 11 contests with a meniscal tear. The 27-year-old center, who hasn’t played since Dec. 17, has two goals in 10 games this campaign.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-16-9): Mike Santorelli suffered a right arm injury in Thursday’s loss at Phoenix and is not expected to face the Flames. The 28-year-old is fourth on the team in both goals (10) and points (28). Zack Kassian scored Vancouver’s lone goal on the road trip, extending his career high total to nine.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver allowed seven goals in 24 short-handed situations during its road trip.

2. The Canucks have earned at least one point in 10 of their last 11 home games (7-1-3).

3. Flames G Karri Ramo has posted his first career shutout while allowing a total of nine goals in the other two contests of a three-game stretch. He is expected to start Saturday.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Flames 1