Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to complete a sweep of the five-game season series when they host the Calgary Flames on Sunday in the final game of the campaign for both clubs. Vancouver posted a pair of victories in Calgary before winning twice at home, with three of the four triumphs coming by one goal. Vancouver’s most recent win came on March 8, when defenseman Yannick Weber scored five minutes into the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.

Vancouver hopes to end the season on a high note as it suffered its third straight loss on Saturday, a 5-2 setback at Edmonton in which Zack Kassian and Shawn Matthias each recorded a goal and an assist. Calgary had its four-game winning streak snapped Friday as it dropped a 5-3 decision to Winnipeg. Sean Monahan scored his 22nd goal, putting him within two of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson for the league lead among rookies.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (35-39-7): A pair players from Boston College are expected to make their NHL debuts Sunday. Left wing Johnny Gaudreau was selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, while center Bill Arnold was taken a year earlier - also in the fourth round. “They’re two young players that are obviously very excited, very nervous of making their NHL debut,” coach Bob Hartley said. Matt Stajan is riding a six-game point streak during which he has notched three goals and three assists.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (35-35-11): Vancouver will induct Pat Quinn into the team’s Ring of Honor during a pregame ceremony on Sunday. Quinn served as the Canucks’ coach, general manager and team president during his time with the organization. Vancouver unleashed 42 shots on goal Saturday, with defenseman Ryan Stanton the only member of the club without one.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Mike Cammalleri, who leads the team with 26 goals, should be in the lineup after missing Friday’s contest with an illness.

2. LW Michael Zalewski made his NHL debut for the Canucks on Saturday, recording two shots on goal in 11:47 of ice time.

3. The Flames assigned LW Ben Hanowski to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 3