Preview: Flames at Canucks

A homestand that began with promise ended with frustration for the Calgary Flames, who will look to rebound during one of their most challenging stretches of the season. The Flames kick off a five-game road trip Saturday night against a Vancouver Canucks team that has won nine straight meetings in the head-to-head series. Calgary kicked off its homestand with three straight victories but proceeded to drop the final three, including a 6-5 loss to Florida on Friday.

The Flames kicked off the season as one of the strongest road clubs in the league but have fallen on hard times of late, having gone 1-4-1 in their last six games away from Calgary. The Canucks are smarting after their own defeat at the hands of the Panthers, but have dominated the Flames over the past 21 months as they look to finish their five-game homestand on a positive note. Vancouver will look to ignite a power-play that is 0-for-8 in the past two games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-18-3): There weren’t many positives to take from Friday’s wild loss to the Panthers, but forward Matt Stajan could certainly make a case. Stajan, who came into the night with just one goal in his first 23 contests, tallied twice - including the game-tying goal late in the third period that set the stage for Tomas Fleischmann’s heroics. Defenseman TJ Brodie also broke out of a prolonged slump, converting twice after being held goalless with just five assists over his previous 16 games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (23-13-3): Neither netminder has much of a track record against the Flames, but if career numbers can be trusted, Vancouver may be wise to go with Eddie Lack over Ryan Miller. Lack has been sensational versus Calgary, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.64 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage in three starts. Miller has been decidedly less impressive in his career, going 4-2-0 but posting a mediocre 2.77 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in six appearances.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames last defeated the Canucks on March 3, 2013.

2. Calgary has won just six of its last 26 visits to Rogers Arena.

3. Miller has started both meetings against the Flames this season, turning aside 49 of 53 shots.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 2