Preview: Flames at Canucks

After closing out the regular season with a three-game winning streak that helped them secure second place in the Pacific Division, the Vancouver Canucks attempt to continue their successful ways when they host the Calgary Flames in the opener of their first-round playoff series Wednesday. Vancouver - which ranked second in the league on the penalty kill - wrapped up the campaign with a three-game homestand and made the most of it, defeating Los Angeles, Arizona and Edmonton by a combined 12-6 score.

The Flames finished strong to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2009, winning five of six contests before dropping a 5-1 decision at Winnipeg in the season finale. After falling to Vancouver in the 2014-15 opener, Calgary finished the season series 2-0-1 - coming up short in overtime before posting a pair of one-goal victories. The Canucks and Flames have met six times - all in the first round - in the postseason, with Calgary capturing four series. The Flames won the most recent matchup in 2004, emerging victorious in seven games and advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup final before losing to Tampa Bay.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, USA, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE FLAMES (45-30-7): Many believed Calgary was in trouble when captain Mark Giordano was lost for the season in February with a biceps injury. Fellow defensemen Kris Russell and Dennis Wideman stepped up their games in Giordano’s absence, however, with each registering career highs in points and the former setting an NHL record by blocking 283 shots as the team went 12-6-3. The Flames look to Jiri Hudler for offense, as the 31-year-old Czech led the team - and set career highs - with 31 goals and 76 points.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (48-29-5): Vancouver’s postseason hopes also took a hit in February after Ryan Miller went down with a knee injury, but Eddie Lack was solid in his place and likely will get the nod in the series opener. Radim Vrbata proved to be an excellent addition last offseason as he led the team with 31 goals - four shy of his career high - despite failing to tally over the last six games. The 33-year-old Czech also topped the club in power-play tallies (12) and game-winners (seven).

OVERTIME

1. Out of their six previous playoff showdowns, the winner has gone on to the Stanley Cup final four times (1982, 1989, 1994, 2004).

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau finished tied with Ottawa’s Mark Stone for the league lead in scoring among rookies with 64 points.

3. Miller returned for Vancouver’s season finale and struggled, allowing five goals on 28 shots against the Oilers but notched the win thanks to his team’s comeback.

SERIES PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 2