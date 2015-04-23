Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Calgary Flames attempt to win their first playoff series since 2004 when they visit the Vancouver Canucks for Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Thursday. Calgary, which has not advanced past the opening round of the postseason since facing Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final 11 years ago, grabbed a commanding 3-1 lead on Tuesday as it posted a 3-1 victory at home.

Calder Trophy contender Johnny Gaudreau opened the scoring with his first career playoff goal and fellow rookie Sam Bennett netted his second tally of the series after Jiri Hudler snapped a 1-1 tie at 9:20 of the first period - a session in which all the scoring occurred. Captain Henrik Sedin scored the lone goal for Vancouver, which is in danger of being dispatched in the first round for the third time in as many postseason appearances since reaching the final in 2011. For the first time in the series, there is a question as to who will start in net for the Canucks. Eddie Lack, who was in the crease for each of the first three contests, was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in one period in Game 4 and replaced by veteran Ryan Miller, who turned aside all 15 shots he faced over the final two sessions.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CNBC, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE FLAMES: Despite being one victory away from advancing, Calgary is not looking past the Canucks, who overcame a 3-1 first-round deficit in 1994 to eliminate the Flames en route to an appearance in the Stanley Cup final. “We all know it,” said center Joe Colborne, regarding the difficulty of registering the fourth victory in a series. “There are a lot of very good players over there and there’s a lot of pride in that room. We’re not expecting for one second that they are going to pack it in.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS: Coach Willie Desjardins admitted he has selected the starting netminder for Game 5 but was not ready to reveal his choice. “I have decided, but no, we’ll wait to see after the morning skate (Thursday) and then we’ll name it,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. One decision Desjardins did not have to make revolved around the status of Alex Burrows, who will miss the remainder of the series due to an upper-body injury. The veteran right wing, who notched two assists over the first three contests, was hurt during the morning skate on Tuesday and did not appear in Game 4. “It’s nothing to worry about,” Desjardins said. “It’s just kind of a comfort thing.”

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have won four of the six postseason meetings between the teams, defeating the Canucks in the first round during two of their three trips to the final (1989 and 2004).

2. Canucks LW Sven Baertschi, who was taken by Calgary with the 13th overall pick of the 2011 draft, will make his series debut Thursday. The 22-year-old Swiss scored two goals in three games with Vancouver during the regular season after notching four assists in 15 contests with the Flames, who honored his trade request on March 2.

3. The 2004 postseason marks the only time Calgary has advanced past the first round since winning its lone championship in 1989.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 1