Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to end a three-game slide and salvage the finale of their three-game homestand when they host the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames on Saturday. All three of Vancouver’s setbacks have been by one goal, including Thursday’s 2-1 shootout defeat to Columbus.

All-Star Daniel Sedin leads the Canucks with 21 goals but has not tallied during the team’s skid. Calgary also dropped a 2-1 decision to the Blue Jackets on Friday, falling for the fourth time in its last five contests. All-Star Johnny Gaudreau is in a slump of his own, recording only one of his team-leading 21 goals over his last five games. Calgary and Vancouver are meeting for the first time since splitting a season-opening home-and-home series.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (22-25-3): Jiri Hudler, who led the team with a career-high 31 goals last season, has recorded only seven in 43 games. The 32-year-old Czech scored Friday for his second goal since Dec. 4 - a span of 19 contests. Defenseman TJ Brodie was in the lineup against Columbus after exiting Wednesday’s game with a lower-body injury and notched an assist.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-19-12): Sven Baertschi had an assist Thursday as Vancouver moved to 7-1-7 when the 23-year-old registers a point. The left wing, who spent the first 3 1/2 seasons of his career with Calgary, has recorded nine goals and nine assists in 43 games. Captain Henrik Sedin enters with a 16-game goal-scoring drought since tallying versus Buffalo on Dec. 7.

OVERTIME

1. Daniel Sedin also leads the Canucks in points (44), power-play goals (six) and game-winners (six).

2. Hudler is two points shy of 400 for his career.

3. Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen has scored in one of his last 10 games, registering a hat trick at Pittsburgh on Jan. 23.

PREDICTION: Canucks 2, Flames 1