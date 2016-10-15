Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Calgary Flames seek their first win of the season Saturday as they conclude a stretch of three games in four nights when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Things have not start off well for the Flames, who were swept of a season-opening home-and-home series by Edmonton and outscored 12-7 in the first two installments of the Battle of Alberta.

Brian Elliott, who was acquired from St. Louis over the summer, likely will have the night off Saturday after allowing 10 goals on 55 shots over the first two games. Vancouver kicks off its season with the matchup against its Pacific Division rival as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2015-16 and avoid missing the playoffs for the third time in four campaigns. The Canucks still are led offensively by the Sedin twins, with Daniel topping the club in both goals (28) and points (61) last season and captain Henrik finishing second with 55 points. The Canucks will need to find more offense as Jannik Hansen (career-high 22) joined Daniel Sedin as the only members of the team to reach the 20-goal plateau last season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE FLAMES (0-2-0): Mikael Backlund, who is coming off a career season in which he recorded 21 goals and 47 points, is off to a good start as he has collected three assists over the first two games. Michael Frolik also has come out of the gates strong, tallying in each contest as he looks to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time since 2009-10 while with Florida. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary's leader in goals (30), assists (48) and points (78) last season, has registered a team-high eight shots but has yet to net a tally.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2015-16: 31-38-13, 6th in Pacific): Vancouver finished 29th in the league in goals last season and did little to improve in that area over the summer, adding only Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille to the offensive attack. Eriksson, who was signed to a six-year, $36 million contract after spending three seasons with Boston, is coming off the second 30-goal campaign of his career and first since 2008-09 with Dallas, while Skille joins his fifth team after being selected by Chicago with the seventh overall pick in the 2005 draft. The Canucks also added a pair of defensemen, acquiring 2010 third-overall pick Erik Gudbranson in a trade with Florida and signing free agent Philip Larsen to a one-year deal.

OVERTIME

1. Veteran D Nicklas Grossmann was scratched on Friday after making his debut with Calgary in the season opener.

2. Larsen has not played in the NHL since 2013-14 with Edmonton, spending the last two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.

3. Vancouver returns to action Sunday against Carolina.

PREDICTION: Canucks 5, Flames 2