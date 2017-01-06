Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have clawed back into playoff contention in the Western Conference and look to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games when they host the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first half of a home-and-home series. Four of Vancouver's five wins have come against Pacific Division foes, but its last loss was at Calgary on Dec. 23.

The Canucks have won four in a row at home to boost their record to 14-6-2 at Rogers Arena. "To come out of the break with five straight wins, it definitely helps our confidence," Vancouver forward Bo Horvat said. "We need these points going into the second half of the season. This is big for us." The Flames have won four of their last five and, like the Canucks, their last two victories have come at the expense of the worst two teams in the conference, Colorado and Arizona. Calgary's red-hot power play has converted on 5 of 11 chances in the past two games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-17-2): Mikael Backlund is on a tear for Calgary, scoring six times during a five-game streak and notching his 200th career point in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Colorado. "He's confident and everything that he's putting towards the net is going in," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He's getting rewarded for the work he's done prior." Goaltender Brian Elliott came within 85 seconds of his first shutout this season but still pocketed his fifth straight victory Wednesday.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (19-18-3): While Elliott came up just short of blanking the Avalanche, Vancouver netminder Ryan Miller earned his first shutout of the season against Arizona to win his fourth consecutive start. Miller has surrendered a combined five goals during his winning streak after he was pierced for 16 tallies in his previous four appearances. Forward Sven Baertschi has scored four goals in his last three games, but he has been held to one assist in six games against Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Backlund scored against the Canucks last month, his 12th goal in 27 games against Vancouver.

2. Horvat has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.

3. Calgary has killed off 29 of 31 short-handed situations in the past seven games.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Canucks 2