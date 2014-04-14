Canucks 5, Flames 1: Daniel Sedin scored a pair of first-period goals before being stretchered off the ice in the second to put a damper on host Vancouver’s season-ending victory.

Sedin was taken to the hospital after his head appeared to bounce off the glass when he was shoved into the boards from behind by Calgary’s Paul Byron, who received a five-minute boarding penalty and game misconduct. Sedin lay motionless on his back for more than five minutes before he was wheeled off the ice. The team said he exhibited signs of movement in his extremities and showed improvement from when he initially was hit.

Defenseman Frank Corrado scored his first career goal while Ryan Kesler and blue-liner Yannick Weber added second-period tallies as the Canucks halted a three-game losing streak and completed a sweep of the five-game season series with the Flames. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 21 shots to earn his first win since Oct. 11, halting a 10-game skid (0-7-3).

Johnny Gaudreau - just days removed from being named the Hobey Baker Award winner as the top Division I college player - scored in his NHL debut for Calgary, which allowed 10 goals in its final two losses following a four-game winning streak. Karri Ramo was yanked after surrendering four goals on 20 shots in favor of Joey MacDonald, who made only two saves in just over one period.

Sedin, who had tallied only once in his previous 31 games, opened the scoring at 7:14 of the first when a shot by David Booth deflected off him and past Ramo. The Swede doubled the lead during a power play 6 1/2 minutes later, taking a pass from twin brother Henrik and burying his second attempt with 6:03 left in the period.

Corrado made it 3-0 just past the nine-minute mark of the middle session, intercepting a clearing pass and connecting from the right point, before Kesler buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that ended Ramo’s night. Gaudreau steered home a deflection of Joe Colborne’s pass at 15:22, but Weber beat MacDonald with 65 seconds left in the period to restore the four-goal advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Daniel Sedin registered his first multi-goal performance since Feb. 24, 2013 at Detroit, while captain Henrik Sedin’s two assists enabled him to reach 50 points for the eighth time in nine seasons. ... Flames C Bill Arnold, a teammate of Gaudreau at Boston College and a fourth-round draft pick in 2010, also made the NHL debut. ... The Canucks inducted Pat Quinn into the team’s Ring of Honor during a pregame ceremony. Quinn, who served as coach, general manager and team president, may be back in some capacity under new president of hockey operations Trevor Linden.