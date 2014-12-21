Canucks stop five-game slide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Chris Tanev celebrated his 25th birthday in style by helping the Vancouver Canucks put the brakes on a five-game skid.

The Canucks defenseman scored 18 seconds into overtime to give Vancouver a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. The Flames had battled back from a 2-0 deficit only to see their winless streak extended to eight games (0-7-1).

The winning goal came on a three-on-two rush. Centre Henrik Sedin carried the puck into the Calgary zone and fed Tanev with a pass. Tanev beat Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller with a wrist shot over the blocker.

“We’re a very confident group here, but when you blow a two-goal lead ... it just shows how resilient we are,” said Tanev, who scored for just the second time this year.

The goal capped a strange game that saw the Flames score into their own net and Vancouver right winger Jannik Hansen collapse on the bench in the second period after taking a hit from Calgary defenseman Dennis Wideman.

Hansen was helped to the dressing room and didn’t return. Coach Willie Desjardins said he didn’t think Hansen was seriously injured.

”I don’t think there’s going to be a problem,“ Desjardins said. ”He seemed like he couldn’t get his breath. He kind of went down.

“But everything’s checked out at the hospital and everything is fine.”

Wideman thought the hit was an innocent play.

”We just collided,“ he said. ”I think he was trying to hit me. I just held my ground.

I‘m not sure what happened. It was kind of weird. Hopefully, he is OK.”

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead at 4:40 of the first period on a bizarre play.

With Calgary attacking in the Vancouver end, Hiller raced to the bench on a delayed penalty. Wideman sent a pass back to the point that left winger Mason Raymond missed, resulting in the puck sliding the length of the ice into the empty net.

Wideman said the puck handcuffed Raymond.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” he said. “It was just a basic pass back to the point that kind of handcuffed him, took a funny bounce off the wall and ran all the way down the ice into the net.”

Calgary coach Bob Hartley said goal was another example of how things have gone wrong lately for the Flames.

“For my part, that’s the first time I have been involved in a goal like this and that sums up the way it has been going for us,” he said.

”But credit to our guys. We never quit and it’s too bad we couldn“t get that last goal.”

Vancouver defenseman Yannick Weber was credited with his second goal of the season because he was the last Canucks player to touch the puck.

Right winger Radim Vrbata also scored for Vancouver on the power play. It was the Canucks’ first power-play goal in 19 attempts going back six games. Left winger Daniel Sedin had two assists.

The win improved Vancouver’s record to 19-11-2 for 40 points and helped ease some frustration in the locker room.

”It gives the boys a little confidence in here,“ goaltender Ryan Miller said. ”We were doing a lot right within this streak. We got rewarded with some bounces tonight.

“You are going to go through these stretches. I thought we kept working, got some good bounces tonight and that’s what happens.”

Calgary rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau forced the four-on-four overtime by scoring at 7:05 of the third. Right winger David Jones got the other goal for the Flames, who are 17-15-3 for 37 points.

”We felt really good in the third period,“ said Gaudreau, who has seven goals. ”That was a heartbreaker to give one up there in overtime.

“The guys are still disappointed. A loss is a loss. We’ll take the one point and get back after it.”

The loss was Calgary’s ninth in a row to the Canucks and the eighth straight time the Flames have lost in Vancouver.

NOTES: Canucks LW Tom Sestito, who has dressed for just two games this season, says he might have to play somewhere else if he doesn’t fit into coach Willie Desjardins plans. ... Vancouver D Dan Hamhuis, out with a lower body injury since Nov. 20, was on the ice with team physiotherapist Rick Celebrini before the morning skate. ... Canucks RW Zack Kassian, out since Nov. 23 with a finger injury, is expected to return after Christmas. ... The Canucks play Arizona on Monday night at Rogers Arena. The last time the Flames won at Rogers Arena was Dec. 23, 2011. ... Flames rookie C Josh Jooris played despite wearing a walking cast Saturday morning after blocking a shot in Friday’s loss to the Dallas Stars. ... Calgary plays Monday in Los Angeles. ... Not dressed for the Flames was D Ladislav Smid (upper body) and C Mikael Backlund (abdominal surgery).