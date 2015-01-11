Flames’ Ortio shuts out Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Goaltender Joni Ortio proved to be the answer the Calgary Flames have needed to solve the riddle of the Vancouver Canucks.

Ortio made 36 saves for the shutout and center Mikael Backlund scored the only goal for the Flames in a 1-0 win on Saturday night.

“The guys did a heck of a job in front of me, kept them on the outside pretty much the whole game,” said Ortio, who played in his first NHL game of the season since being called up from Adirondack of the AHL. “They didn’t get a lot of Grade-A chances.”

The win not only snapped a three-game Calgary skid, it ended the Flames’ nine-game losing streak against Vancouver. The Flames had lost eight consecutive times at Rogers Arena. Their last win in Vancouver was Dec. 23, 2011.

”It was nice to beat them,“ Backlund said. ”It’s been a long time since we won here.

It’s always tight battles and one of our bigger rivals. It’s nice to come out with a win here.”

The last Flames goaltender to shut out the Canucks was Miikka Kiprusoff in 2005. Both goaltenders are from Turku, Finland, and Ortio remembers Kiprusoff as his hero growing up.

“I looked up to him a lot,” Ortio said. “He’s been a big influence on my career for sure. I think it was about time someone shut out the Canucks here.”

It was a frustrating night for the Canucks, who lost their second consecutive game. Vancouver outplayed Calgary most of the game but couldn’t solve Ortio.

”We are happy with how many shots we got on net,“ defenseman Kevin Bieksa said. ”We kept them to limited chances.

“That’s the kind of league it is. You’re not going to win many games when you don’t score a goal. We ran into a hot goaltender. We played pretty well. We just couldn’t put a puck past him.”

Ortio was called up from Adirondack after Calgary backup Karri Ramo suffered an upper-body injury. Flight delays because by weather resulted in Ortio traveling more than 24 hours before finally arriving Friday in Calgary. Along the way, his bags were lost.

“I guess I needed that adversity,” he said. “Stuff happens and you just have to put it behind you and not let it affect you.”

Ortio set the tone for the game early. In the first period, he stopped center Bo Horvat’s wrist shot from the point. In the second period, he got a skate on a shot from left winger Daniel Sedin and stopped right winger Alex Burrows on a wraparound.

Ortio also got lucky when a few Canucks shots rang off the post.

“All I gave them was the iron,” Ortio said. “I got lucky there too, but sometimes you just got to earn your luck.”

Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano said Ortio was the difference in the game.

”He was great,“ Giordano said. ”He was calm, he was reading the play.

“You can tell when a guy is playing with confidence. Even those plays around the net late -- they tried to bank a couple off us and in. He read them well and covered the rebound. Just really impressive.”

Backlund’s goal came at 5:38 of the first period with the Flames being outshot 6-0. Right winger David Jones fed Backlund a pass in front of the net. He took a shot that Canucks goaltender Eddie Lack got a piece of, but the puck dribbled through his pads into the net.

It was Backlund’s third goal in three games since returning the lineup after missing 29 games because of abdominal surgery.

“It wasn’t a perfect shot,” he chuckled. “It was kind of a lucky goal. That’s how it goes when you are on a roll. I was happy to see it go in.”

Lack, who was suffering from the flu, had 22 saves.

“It was just one of those games,” he said. “I felt like the boys were battling hard, but the puck wasn’t really bouncing our way.”

The Flames improved their record to 22-18-3 for 47 points and ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Canucks are fifth in the West with a 23-14-3 record and 49 points.

NOTES: Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata has been selected for the Jan. 25 all-star game. It will be the 33-year-old’s first all-star appearance. ... A case of the flu resulted in Canucks G Ryan Miller being the backup. ... D Frank Corrado dressed, joining the Canucks lineup in his third promotion from the AHL. ... LW Chris Higgs, who missed Thursday’s game with the flu, returned to the lineup. ... The Flames were coming off a 6-5 loss to Florida on Friday night, their third consecutive defeat at home. ... Flames G Jonas Hiller was given a rest after playing in nine straight games. ... Calgary RW Brian McGratten cleared waivers and was assigned to Adirondack of the AHL.