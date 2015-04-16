Flames’ Russell burns Canucks with late winner

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Trailing 1-0 in the third period, the Calgary Flames had the Vancouver Canucks just where they wanted them.

The Flames, who refused to quit all season, scored twice in the third period -- the last goal coming on defenseman Kris Russell’s shot with just 29.6 seconds left -- for a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night in the opening game of their Western Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

“We are definitely comfortable being in that position,” said right winger David Jones, who had tied the game at 7:59 of the third. “We’ve done it a lot this year.”

Momentum had swung Calgary’s way after Jones’ tying goal. With Calgary pressing in the last minute, rookie center Sam Bennett passed back to defenseman Dennis Wideman at the point. He sent the puck to Russell, who beat Canuck goaltender Eddie Lack with a low, hard shot through traffic.

”It was a good play to start off by our forwards,“ said Russell, who gave the Flames the win in their first playoff appearance since 2009. ”They cycled the puck, they held onto it, they got guys to commit.

“When you’re defending, it’s hard when guys are cycling and using their speed like that.”

Center Bo Horvat, playing in his first NHL playoff game, scored for the Canucks. Vancouver has lost seven straight home playoff games.

”We missed some opportunities that we should have capitalized on,“ said Horvat. ”We had tons of shots on net.

“We had great opportunities to put the game away but they kept coming and got some good bounces.”

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be played Friday at Rogers Arena.

The third period was a battle between a team that rarely gives up a lead and a club that never quits.

During the regular season Vancouver lost just once in regulation when leading after two periods (30-1-3). The Flames battled back for wins or forced overtime 14 times when trailing after two periods and scored 99 third-period goals.

”We just find another gear in the third,“ said Jones. ”I‘m not sure what it is. We just kind of buckle down.

“I think because we have done it so much this year we just kind of get the ball rolling.”

Bennett, who was screening Lack on the winning goal, said the Flames started to take over the game after Jones tied the score.

”There was a huge momentum change when we scored that tying goal,“ he said. ”We drew so much energy.

“We pretty much dominated the latter half of that period. That’s what we have to do to be successful.”

Both goaltenders played well.

Lack, making his first ever playoff start, stopped 28 shots. Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller, making his 27th playoff start, made 29 saves and kept Calgary in the game early.

“It’s a great confidence we have that no matter if we are up, or down, we keep playing our game and the longer the game goes, we get better,” said Hiller.

“They had a few pretty good chances early in the third and if they score game might be over. Those are the saves you want to make. They can shift the momentum and I think that’s what happened.”

The Flames took advantage of a Canucks’ turnover to tie the game at 7:59 of the third period. Left winger Michael Ferland picked off an attempted clearing pass by Vancouver defenseman Yannick Weber and skated into the Canucks’ zone before dropping the puck back to Jones. He fired a shot over Lack’s glove.

Left winger Daniel Sedin said the Canucks played well for most of the game but some mistakes proved costly.

“As long as it’s a 1-0 game they are in it,” said Sedin.

“We had a game plan. I think we followed it for 50 minutes. We made a few mistakes not coming back hard enough. That’s why it’s frustrating when we get away from it the last 10 minutes.”

NOTES: This is the seventh playoff meeting between Calgary and Vancouver, with the Flames leading 4-2. ... Canucks RW Brad Richardson returned to the lineup after missing 37 of the final 39 games with an ankle injury. ... LW Daniel Sedin and C Henrik Sedin are the only Vancouver players remaining from the Canucks team that lost the 2004 opening-round playoff series against Calgary. ... Canucks GM Jim Benning is scouting the Under-18 World Championships in Switzerland and won’t return until a potential Game 5 on April 23. ... Calgary’s line of C Sean Monahan, LW Johnny Gaudreau and RW Jiri Hudler scored 41 goals and 92 points in 31 games this season. ... Flames D Mark Giordano, out for the season with a torn bicep, took the morning skate. ... C Sam Bennett picked up an assist just 33 seconds into his first NHL game when the Flames beat Winnipeg in the final regular-season game.