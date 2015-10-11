Gaudreau, Flames rally to clip Canucks in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Calgary left winger Johnny Gaudreau capped a three-point night on Saturday by scoring in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Gaudreau, the 2014 Hobey Baker winner as the best college hockey player in the United States, also had two assists.

The 22-year-old New Jersey native said he and his teammates wanted to atone for a 5-1 loss to the Canucks in the season opener for both teams at Calgary on Wednesday night.

“We definitely played a lot better tonight,” Gaudreau said. “Coming off a game like we did Wednesday, I wanted to play one of my better games.”

After Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman stripped Canucks right winger Brandon Sutter of the puck inside the Vancouver blue line in the new 3-on-3 overtime format adopted this season, Wideman fed Gaudreau, who walked in to beat Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller to his blocker side.

“He’d been stopping me high with his glove all game, so I tried something different,” Gaudreau said.

The Canucks jumped to a 2-1 lead with second-period goals from center Bob Horvat on a power play and center Jared McCann, a 19-year-old rookie with his first NHL goal.

But the Flames picked up where they left off last season, when they won 10 times when trailing after two periods.

Gaudreau continued what had been sustained pressure by Calgary, hustling into the Vancouver zone and causing a turnover that went to his center, Sean Monahan.

Monahan spun and beat Miller to make it 2-2 at 8:49 of the third period, with Calgary outshooting Vancouver 8-2 to that point in the period.

A Gaudreau-forced turnover also led to Calgary’s opening goal, Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton wristing home a hard, high shot that caught Miller cheating toward the near post on a Calgary power play at 5:00 of the first period.

“Johnny is a tough guy to play against, and it’s real nice to be on his side now,” said Hamilton, an ex-Boston Bruin who, at the same age as Gaudreau, has lots of experience playing against him in international junior tournaments.

“You saw tonight there’s nothing he can’t do with the puck,” Hamilton said.

The Canucks had a glorious chance to end the game 45 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime, but Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller got his pad down to stop left winger Daniel Sedin at the side of the net.

“We were up 2-1; we have to win that game,” Sedin said. “They came at us hard, but that was disappointing.”

McCann, whose parents had flown in from Ontario to watch their teenage son make his Canucks home debut, said he’ll never forget his first NHL goal.

“I just put my head down and tried to shoot the puck as hard as I could,” McCann said of the blast that beat Hiller high to the glove side.

“It was a great feeling, but things didn’t end the way we wanted.”

Sedin, standing a couple of feet away, said of McCann’s goal: “It was a world-class shot.”

Hiller stopped 28 of 30 shots for the win, while Miller stopped 35 of 38.

NOTES: Canucks D Alex Edler did not dress because of illness. D Yannick Weber played in his stead. Vancouver was also without LW Chris Higgins (foot) and G Jakob Markstrom (hamstring). RW Jake Virtanen was a healthy scratch. ... Calgary G Jonas Hiller replaced G Karri Ramo in goal, while LW Mason Raymond, who was a healthy scratch on Wednesday, replaced C Josh Jooris. C Joe Colborne (thumb), D Ladislav Smid (neck) and D T.J. Brodie (broken hand) didn’t dress for the Flames. ... This was the eighth straight meeting between the two teams going back to last spring’s playoffs. Calgary won that first-round Stanley Cup series 4-2, while the Canucks won the season opener at Calgary 5-1 on Wednesday. ... No Canadian NHL team has dressed fewer teens than the Canucks since club president Trevor Linden played as an 18-year-old after being drafted No. 2 overall in 1988. But there are two 19-year-old rookies on the Canucks roster, and sophomore Bo Horvat recently turned 20. ... When the Flames went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill on Wednesday in their home opener against Vancouver, it marked the first time Calgary had a perfect penalty kill in its opener since 2001-02.