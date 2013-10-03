Preview: Flames at Capitals

The Calgary Flames are in full-fledged rebuilding mode, a dramatic change for a franchise that could always lean on strong veteran leadership during the past few seasons. That’s no longer the case for the Flames, who sent longtime captain Jarome Iginla and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester packing last campaign and saw goaltender Miikka Kiprusoff retire during the offseason. Such moves have led to decidedly low expectations for Calgary, which opens its season at the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Kicking off the season against the reigning Stanley Cup champion is hardly an easy task, but the Capitals were more than holding their own before surrendering three goals in the final 12-plus minutes in a 6-4 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. The biggest positive was the performance turned in by offseason acquisition Mikhail Grabovski, who had a hat trick and an assist. Conversely, rookie defenseman and Chicago native Connor Carrick had a forgettable NHL debut by having a hand in three of the Blackhawks’ goals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Calgary), CSMA (Washington)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2012-13: 19-25-4, 13th West): Coach Bob Hartley has been preaching patience with his young club, but team president Brian Burke doused that notion by blasting left wing Sven Baertschi, saying the 2011 first-round pick’s lack of commitment was ”not going to get him anywhere in my books.” With the absence of Iginla, who had 11 straight 30-goal campaigns prior to the lockout-shortened season, Curtis Glenncross is the leading returning goal scorer with 15 goals in 40 games. An even bigger question mark is in goal, with Kontinental Hockey League import Karri Ramo and journeyman Joey MacDonald the top choices.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (0-1-0): One of the pressing issues for Washington was whether it could maintain its league-best power play from last season and fill the void created by the offseason departure of Mike Ribeiro. Grabovski eased any concerns by connecting twice on the man advantage - both on tip-ins of shots from defenseman Mike Green - while reigning Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin also scored on the power play to go along with an assist. Coach Adam Oates praised Grabovski’s work down low, noting that because teams focus on Ovechkin on the power play that ”we’ve got to find other ways to score and that’s one way.”

OVERTIME

1. Grabovski’s hat trick was the initial one of his career and the first on opening night in franchise history.

2. Flames LW Mike Cammalleri (hand), who tied for the team lead in points last season, will miss the opener.

3. This will mark only the third meeting since October 2010, with Washington winning both by a combined score of 10-3.

PREDICTION: Capitals 5, Flames 2