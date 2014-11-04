Preview: Flames at Capitals

The Calgary Flames seek their third consecutive victory as they continue their five-game road trip against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. After completing a 2-1-2 homestand with a one-goal triumph over Nashville, Calgary kicked off its trek with a convincing 6-2 win at Montreal on Sunday. Rookie Josh Jooris registered his first career two-goal performance while captain Mark Giordano and Curtis Glencross each recorded a tally and an assist as the Flames improved to 5-2-0 on the road.

Washington looks to snap a losing streak that reached four games with Sunday’s 6-5 setback against visiting Arizona. The Capitals allowed five straight goals after beginning the second period with a 3-1 lead before staging a late comeback attempt that fell just short. Washington hopes to complete a sweep of the season series after posting a 3-1 victory in Calgary on Oct. 25.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (7-4-2): TJ Brodie set career highs in a number of offensive categories last season, and the defenseman is aiming to eclipse them in 2014-15. The 24-year-old already has scored a career-best two power-play goals and matched his high in overall tallies with four while leading Calgary with 12 points. “I think he’s taken off this year,” said Giordano, Brodie’s defense partner. “Last year was a breakout year for him as well, but this year, he’s even that much more confident.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (4-5-2): Washington has not won since defeating the Flames, but its captain finally appears to be emerging from his slump. After going five games without a point, Alex Ovechkin notched an assist in Saturday’s loss at Tampa Bay before scoring a goal and setting up three other against the Coyotes. Ovechkin’s four-point effort Sunday gave him 825 for his career, tying him with Peter Bondra for the franchise lead.

1. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom increased his career assist total to 376 with three on Sunday, moving him past Dale Hunter for fourth place on the franchise list.

2. Calgary has scored 22 of its 36 goals this season on the road.

3. Washington RW Troy Brouwer is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak.

