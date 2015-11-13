Preview: Flames at Capitals

Alex Ovechkin continues his quest to become the all-time Russian-born goal-scoring leader when the Washington Capitals host the Calgary Flames on Friday. The 30-year-old captain has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last two games, keeping him tied with countryman Sergei Fedorov at 483 career tallies.

Veteran Jason Chimera had no trouble scoring Thursday, netting a pair of goals in a 5-2 triumph at Philadelphia to end his eight-game drought. Calgary remains in search of its first win on its four-game road trip after coming up empty in the Sunshine State. The Flames dropped a 4-3 decision to Florida on Tuesday and suffered a 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay two nights later to fall to 1-6-1 in their last eight away from home. Washington looks to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 6-2 victory at Calgary on Oct. 20.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-11-1): Karri Ramo, who has made six straight starts, was pulled from the Oct. 20 meeting with Washington after allowing four goals on 18 shots and subsequently sent to the minors before being recalled when Jonas Hiller went down with an injury. Ramo’s recall and a recent injury to Stockton goaltender Jon Gillies prompted Calgary to acquire Kevin Poulin, who was obtained from Tampa Bay for future considerations Thursday and assigned to the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate. The 25-year-old Poulin has posted an 18-25-3 record and 3.07 goals-against average in 50 NHL games — all with the New York Islanders.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (11-4-0): Ovechkin is even with Fedorov for 49th place on the all-time goals list, one behind Darryl Sittler and two in back of Brian Bellows for 47th. The five-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner registered only two shots against the Flyers after matching his career high of 15 at Detroit on Monday. Nicklas Backstrom, who tallied twice in the first meeting with Calgary this season, scored once Thursday to give him 12 points in as many games since returning from offseason hip surgery.

OVERTIME

1. The Capitals have allowed the first goal in each of their last six games.

2. Flames rookie C Sam Bennett has notched at least one point in six of his last eight games after recording just one assist during his first eight contests.

3. After hosting Calgary, Washington will be off until Wednesday, when it plays in Detroit for the second time in nine days.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Flames 2