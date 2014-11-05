Flames edge Capitals to ruin Ovechkin’s record-breaking night

WASHINGTON -- Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley called it one of the weirdest games he’s seen. Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz was left cursing the hockey gods.

In a game that featured more strange twists than a murder mystery novel, a shot by Calgary center Sean Monahan with went off the stick of Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin and behind goaltender Braden Holtby with 42.2 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Flames a 4-3 win over the Capitals on Tuesday night at the Verizon Center.

“We never quit,” Hartley said after his team improved to 3-0-1 in its last four and 8-4-2 overall. “It was far from a perfect game. It was one of the weirdest games that I’ve seen, looking at a few of their goals and our winning goal. But that’s the beauty of our sport.”

Left winger Lance Bouma, defenseman Mark Giordano and center Markus Granlund also scored for the Flames, who continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Tampa.

Center Nicklas Backstrom, left winger Marcus Johansson and right winger Joel Ward scored for the Capitals (4-6-2), whose losing streak reached five games.

Ovechkin became the Capitals’ all-time scoring leader with a pair of assists, passing Peter Bondra with his 826th point as a Capital.

“The only thing I‘m disappointed in is the outcome,” Trotz said. “I‘m not disappointed in the effort. I‘m not disappointed in how we stuck together, our discipline, our demeanor, all that. I know you could see the disappointment on their faces when (Monahan) scored that goal, but everybody was all-in tonight.”

Trailing 3-2 late in the third period, the Flames tied the score on a fluky goal by Granlund, whose centering pass hit two Capitals defenders before squirting past Holtby.

Flames goaltender Jonas Hiller preserved the tie with a dazzling right pad save on Capitals right winger Tom Wilson with 1 second remaining in regulation.

“That was the save of the year,” Hartley said. “The two points go to (Hiller) all the way.”

Hiller’s big save set the stage for Monahan, who jammed a shot through Holtby for his fourth goal of the season.

“I gave it to (Josh Jooris) and tried to get open as quickly as I could and he made a great pass to me and I was able to finish it,” Monahan said.

The win extended the Flames’ points streak to four games (3-0-1).

“We said that if we want to be a playoff team we need to win these kinds of games,” Jooris said. “Down one goal in the third but we found a way,”

Ovechkin passed Bondra when he recorded his 826th career point on a shot that was deflected by Backstrom and past Hiller midway through the first period.

Ovechkin also picked up a secondary assist on a second-period power-play goal by right winger Joel Ward. It appeared that goal might stand up as the game-winner until the Flames tied the score and sent the game into overtime without shooting the puck.

Granlund intercepted a pass by Capitals defenseman Mike Green behind the Capitals’ net and sent a centering pass that was cleared by Washington center Marcus Johansson. Only the clear went off the skate of Capitals right winger Troy Brouwer and behind Holtby to tie the score.

“No question about the effort,” Ovechkin said. “Everybody played hard, but sometimes luck is not on your side. In overtime I think we had some pretty good chances, and they get one off my stick and it goes in.”

NOTES: Rookie LW Johnny Gaudreau sat out the Flames’ morning skate with the flu but recovered in time to play the game. ... The Flames entered the game with most blocked shots in the NHL with 250, led by D Mark Giordano (40) and D Kris Russell (39). ... Washington rookie LW Liam O‘Brien returned to the lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, replacing RW Eric Fehr, who has one goal in 10 games. ... The Flames continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Tampa, followed by games at Florida and at Carolina. ... The Capitals return to action Friday night in Chicago when they face the Blackhawks in a preview of the 2015 Winter Classic, which will be played in Washington’s Nationals Park on Jan. 1.