Monahan’s OT goal lifts Flames past Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Calgary center Sean Monahan is a very confident hockey player right now and that helped the Flames avoid a collapse on Friday night.

Monahan scored his second goal of the game 1:40 into overtime and the Flames recovered after giving up a 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime.

The 21-year-old Monahan, who scored 31 goals last season, had just two in Calgary’s first 14 games this year, but he has four in the last four games.

“Obviously, when you’re putting the puck in the net and getting opportunities, it gives you that confidence,” Monahan said. “And when the puck’s on your stick, you’re trying to make things happen rather than just throw it away. When you’re confident, good things happen.”

Monahan’s winner came during a rush when he took a pass from defenseman T.J. Brodie and fired just under the crossbar for his sixth goal of the season.

“He’s a powerful skater and when his feet are moving like they’re moving now he’s definitely a threat,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said.

The goal survived after a review to determine whether the Flames were offside on the play.

“I was pretty confident that it was a good goal,” Monahan said, using that word again. “I watched Brods carry the puck over ... and I was pretty sure it was good.”

Right winger Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary (6-11-1) and goalie Karri Ramo stopped 34 shots.

The Flames are 4-0 this season in games decided during five-minute overtimes.

Capitals right winger Jay Beagle had tied the score with 4:48 left in regulation.

Center Michael Latta also scored for Washington (11-4-1) and Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.

The Capitals have allowed the first goal in each of their last seven games, and nearly won for the fifth time during that stretch.

”With a caliber of hockey team that we have, we expected more,“ Capitals center Brooks Laich said. ”I know it’s three games in four nights, but they traveled last night too, they played last night (too).

“There’s no excuses. If you look at our hockey team, I think it’s a game that we should’ve had.”

Washington left winger Alex Ovechkin was scoreless and will have to wait at least one more game for career goal No. 484, which will move him ahead of Sergei Fedorov in goals scored by Russian-born players.

Monahan made it 2-0 at 1:32 of the third period when he skated into the Washington zone, veered to the center and fired over Grubauer’s right shoulder from high in the slot.

Latta pulled the Capitals within 2-1 when he scored his first goal of the season, putting his own rebound between Ramo’s legs at 5:41 of the third period. It was Latta’s first goal in 66 games dating to November 2013.

Beagle’s equalizer came when he found himself alone in front, took a pass from left winger Andre Burakovsky with his back to Ramo, turned and fired past the Calgary goalie.

“I think the positive is that we came back and got a point,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “I thought the first two periods we didn’t win enough races. We never really fought to the interior a lot.”

Flames center Sam Bennett’s play along the right boards led to the game’s first goal at 7:35 of the second period.

The rookie used a spin move to elude Washington left winger Jason Chimera, then from the circle fed Frolik in the slot. Frolik snapped a shot past Grubauer on the glove slide for his fourth goal of the season.

“Great poise, great patience and an unbelievable pass,” Hartley said of Bennett.

Bennett now has 11 points, with four goals and six assists coming in his last nine games.

NOTES: Washington D Brooks Orpik (lower body injury) missed his second straight game. ... The Capitals reassigned RW Chris Brown (conditioning purposes) and C Chandler Stephenson to Hershey of the American Hockey League (AHL). ... Calgary LW Brandon Bollig replaced Josh Jooris on the fourth line and D Deryk Engelland was in the lineup in place of Ladislav Smid. LW Mason Raymond was also a healthy scratch. ... Flames G Karri Ramo made his seventh straight start. ... Washington’s Barry Trotz remains tied with Jacques Martin (613) for 12th place on the career coaching wins list.