Preview: Flames at Coyotes

The Phoenix Coyotes attempt to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Phoenix has rebounded from a slow start, going 4-0-2 after losing two of its first three games. The Coyotes staged an impressive rally against Detroit on Saturday, scoring five unanswered goals over the final 21 minutes to post a 5-2 triumph.

Mike Smith made 31 saves while becoming the 11th goaltender in NHL history to be credited with a goal, as his shot traveled the length of the ice and crossed the goal line with one-tenth of a second remaining. Calgary continues its five-game road trip after posting a 3-2 victory at Los Angeles on Monday. Defenseman T.J. Brodie scored a power-play goal with 29.7 seconds remaining in the third period as the Flames improved to 1-2-0 on their trek.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-2-2): All three of Calgary’s goals on Monday came with the man advantage, as Mike Cammalleri and rookie Sean Monahan also had power-play tallies. Cammalleri, who added an assist, was making his season debut after missing the first seven games with an upper-body injury. Monahan has registered a point in all but one of his eight games and scored a goal in six contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-2-2): Smith became the seventh goaltender to actually shoot the puck into the opposing net for a goal. “I do shoot the puck quite often in practice, but an awful lot of things have to go right for that to happen,” he said. Smith also scored a goal in the ECHL while playing for Lexington in 2002-03.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Jiri Hudler notched two assists Monday as his season-opening point streak reached eight games.

2. Phoenix C Mike Ribeiro enters Tuesday with a six-game point streak.

3. Joey MacDonald is likely to be in net for the Flames after Kari Ramo made his second straight start Monday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Flames 1