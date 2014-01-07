Preview: Flames at Coyotes

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The Phoenix Coyotes continue their six-game homestand when they face off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Phoenix began its lengthy stretch at Jobing.com Arena with a 4-3 overtime victory over Edmonton before dropping two-goal decisions to Columbus and Philadelphia. Mikkel Boedker recorded a goal and an assist Saturday as the Coyotes built a two-goal lead versus the Flyers before allowing four unanswered tallies en route to a 5-3 loss - their eighth defeat in 10 contests (2-4-4).

Calgary halted its four-game losing streak Monday with a 4-3 triumph at Colorado. Jiri Hudler and Joe Colborne each recorded a goal and an assist while Mike Cammalleri converted a power-play chance with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period to snap a tie. The offensive outburst by the Flames matched their goal total from their 1-4-0 homestand that featured three shutout losses.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (15-21-6): Cammalleri’s goal on Monday was his third game-winner and 13th overall - both team highs. Calgary entered the second period against Colorado with just two goals in its previous 13 sessions - both scored by rookie Sean Monahan. Defenseman Ladislav Smid was named to the Czech Republic’s Olympic roster on Monday while goaltender Reto Berra was selected to represent Switzerland at next month’s Winter Games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-12-9): Phoenix had two players chosen to represent their country in the Olympics as Martin Hanzal and defenseman Zbynek Michalek were named to the Czech Republic’s roster. While Hanzal will be making his Olympic debut, Michalek played for the Czechs at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver. The 31-year-old Michalek’s status is questionable, however, as he is nursing a lower-body injury. “Right now, I‘m not playing and haven’t played for a while,” said Michalek, who last skated for Phoenix on Dec. 17 and has appeared in only four games since Nov. 14. “My first thing is to get healthy and get playing. If everything goes well, then I can go and play the Olympics.”

OVERTIME

1. Monday’s contest marked the first time Calgary scored at least four goals in regulation since it posted a 4-1 home victory over Phoenix on Dec. 4.

2. Coyotes captain Shane Doan will play in his second game Tuesday since missing 12 with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. The veteran saw 18:38 of ice time over 23 shifts in Saturday’s loss.

3. The Flames and Coyotes split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning at home.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Flames 2