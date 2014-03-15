Preview: Flames at Coyotes

After splitting a grueling four-game road trip, the Phoenix Coyotes make a brief return to the desert on Saturday to face the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames. Captain Shane Doan notched an assist while playing in his 1,300th career contest on Thursday, but Phoenix dropped a 2-1 decision to streaking Boston. “We’ve got to get the next game,” Doan told the team’s website. “That’s all we can worry about. The road trip is over. It wasn’t a total disaster; it wasn’t a huge success.”

The struggling Flames did the Coyotes a favor on Friday by overcoming a two-goal deficit in the third period before skating away with a 4-3 shootout victory over Dallas. The eighth-place Stars own a two-point edge over Phoenix, which can pull even in the standings if it continues its home dominance of Calgary. The Coyotes have won eight of their last nine meetings with the Flames at Jobing.com Arena - including both contests this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC (Calgary), FSAZ (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (27-33-7): Mike Cammalleri’s roller-coaster season continued on Friday as he tallied twice versus Dallas. The 31-year-old has scored four times in the last three games and six in the last seven after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous nine contests. Cammalleri has enjoyed success versus Phoenix with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 44 career meetings, but has failed to make a dent in three games this season against the Coyotes.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (31-25-11): Lauri Korpikoski netted his team’s lone tally on Thursday and recorded a goal and two assists to highlight Phoenix’s 6-0 rout of Calgary on Jan. 7. He also had an assist in the Coyotes’ 3-2 setback to the Flames two weeks later. Defenseman Keith Yandle saw his four-game assist streak come to an end on Thursday after he was held off the scoresheet for just the second time in the last eight games.

1. Calgary rookie C Corban Knight scored his first career goal in a 7-2 rout of Anaheim on Wednesday before netting the deciding tally in the fourth round of the shootout versus Dallas.

2. Phoenix will be without C Martin Hanzal (lower body) and F Martin Erat (upper body) on Saturday.

3. The Coyotes have killed off nine of 10 short-handed situations against the Flames this season.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Flames 2