Preview: Flames at Coyotes

The Calgary Flames wrap up their three-game road trip when they visit the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Calgary split the first two contests of its trek, dropping a 3-2 decision at Anaheim on Tuesday before posting a 2-0 triumph in San Jose the following night. Jiri Hudler scored both goals and Karri Ramo turned aside 32 shots en route to his third career shutout as the Flames recorded their fifth win in seven overall games.

Arizona has been idle since Tuesday, when it squandered a three-goal lead en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Colorado. Antoine Vermette and defenseman Michael Stone each registered a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have earned at least one point in five of their last seven contests (3-2-2). Arizona looks to avenge a 5-3 loss at Calgary on Nov. 13 in the opener of the five-game season series between the Pacific Division rivals.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC (Calgary), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-8-2): Calgary enters Saturday with the league’s top two offensive defensemen in captain Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie. Giordano leads all NHL blue-liners with 18 assists and 24 points, while Brodie is four points off the pace and tops all defensemen with a plus-14 rating. Devin Setoguchi, who failed to register a point in 12 games this season, cleared waivers and was assigned to Adirondack of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-11-3): Mike Smith’s struggles continued Tuesday as he allowed four goals on 26 shots over the final 43:16 of the game. The 32-year-old has not recorded a victory since defeating Anaheim on Nov. 7, going 0-5-2 since. Center Brendan Shinnimin could make his NHL debut against Calgary after being recalled from Portland of the AHL on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Flames C Sean Monahan will play his 100th NHL game Saturday.

2. Arizona has scored just one goal in each of its last three losses.

3. Calgary coach Bob Hartley stated Ramo will make his second straight start.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Flames 2