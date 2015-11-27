Preview: Flames at Coyotes

The Calgary Flames look to continue their current success against Arizona when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Coyotes on Friday. Calgary swept the five-game season series against Arizona in 2014-15, outscoring the Coyotes 20-8 in the process.

The Flames hope to keep the streak intact as they attempt to rebound from a 5-3 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday in the opener of their three-game road trip. Arizona took advantage of the Ducks’ schedule the following night, winning a 4-2 decision to start its three-game homestand and give Dave Tippett his 499th career coaching victory. Antoine Vermette scored his first two goals of the season and Anthony Duclair netted his eighth to grab a share of the rookie lead as the Coyotes won for the third time in four home contests. Arizona concludes its homestand Saturday against Ottawa before beginning a five-game road trip three days later.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary), FSN Plus Arizona

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-13-1): Calgary, which has scored three goals or fewer in each of its last seven games, hopes to receive an offensive boost Friday. Jiri Hudler is expected to return after missing two contests with an illness and Markus Granlund also is likely to be in the lineup after being recalled from Stockton of the American Hockey League. Granlund leads the Heat with five goals and nine points.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (11-9-1): Duclair’s goal on Wednesday tied him with teammate Max Domi and Detroit’s Dylan Larkin for the rookie lead. Five of Duclair’s eight tallies have come against Anaheim. Domi notched a pair of assists in the victory to pull even with Martin Hanzal for first on the team in points (18).

OVERTIME

1. Karri Ramo is expected to make his 12th consecutive start in goal for the Flames.

2. Arizona captain Shane Doan, who is five goals away from tying Dale Hawerchuk (379) for the franchise lead, is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

3. Calgary activated Jonas Hiller (lower body) from injured reserve and assigned fellow G Joni Ortio to Stockton.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Coyotes 2