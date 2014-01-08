Puck luck on Coyotes’ side in win vs. Flames

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- After winning only twice in their last 10 games, the Phoenix Coyotes were not about to look a friendly goal or two in the mouth.

Center Shane Doan scored when a puck caromed off his left shoulder into the net and center Martin Hanzal scored after a pass struck a teammate and ricocheted right to him for the first two goals in a 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at Jobing.com Arena.

“Obviously we were fortunate on the first two. Kind of got rolling after that,” Doan said.

Right winger Mikkel Boedker scored his career-high 13th goal and has a career-high 29 points, and with an assist was one of seven players with at least two points as the Coyotes tied their season high in goals.

Wing Lauri Korpikoski had a goal and two assists. Doan, Hanzal and defenseman Michael Stone also had a goal and an assist. Forward Radim Vrbata and center Mike Ribeiro had two assists.

“It’s big for us to get contributions from everyone,” Doan said.

“We got puck-luck a little bit. Don’t get carried away on the score,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said.

Boedker, who had 28 points in 2008-09, gave the Coyotes a 3-0 lead after two periods, and the Coyotes tacked on three goals in the third period as goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 27 saves for his second career shutout, the Coyotes’ first of the season.

“Yeah, we get two lucky bounces to start, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. We needed those,” Boedker said.

Boedker and Doan lead the team with 13 goals apiece. Hanzal has 12.

Boedker has done much of his scoring since moving to the right wing from left a month into the season. He had played right wing most his of his career.

”I’ve played on the right side my whole life,“ Boedker said. ”It feels normal for me to play on the right side. It means somebody has to move over, but it’s important for me to feel comfortable over there.

“The move to right wing really helped him,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “He can be a really good NHL player.”

Greiss improved to 6-2-1 as the goalie of record in his 11 games this season. Regular goaltender Mike Smith, who started 10 of the previous 11 games, has a 2.89 goals-against-average, 36th among qualifiers.

The Coyotes (21-12-9) won for the second time in seven games.

Rookie Reto Berra, the third Flames goalie to start in Calgary’s three meetings with the Coyotes this season, made 24 saves.

The Flames (15-22-6) won only two of their last 11 games while enduring a scoring drought. They have 16 goals in that stretch and were shut out four times.

“They got those two breaks, and then Phoenix just sat back and waited. They were very opportunistic. They made it tough on us. We kind of fell apart after those two goals,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said.

“They have more weapons than we do.”

Doan, playing in his second game since missing 12 with Rocky Mountain fever, gave Phoenix a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the second period. Boedker’s pass from behind the net hit Berra in the right shoulder and ricocheted off Doan’s upper body into the net. The goal was upheld after a review.

“I don’t know if that’s the way they drew it up. But I’ll take it, and hopefully it will get me going,” Doan said.

Hanzal’s 12th goal of the season made it 2-0 just 86 seconds later. Korpikoski took a slap shot from the right side that hit Phoenix right winger Radim Vrbata in the right calf as he skated in on net ahead of Korpikoski. The puck caromed directly to Hanzal, who scored into an open net from the left side.

“It was a couple of bounces, and then getting discouraged by that, you might say,” Flames center Mike Cammalleri said. “We saw the snowball effect, you might say.”

NOTES: Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden), F Lauri Korpikoski (Finland) and G Mike Smith (Canada) were selected to play for their countries in the 2014 Winter Olympics, the Coyotes announced Tuesday. All three will be participating in their first Olympics. Smith is one of three goalies on Team Canada, joining Vancouver’s Roberto Luongo and Montreal’s Carey Price. ... Ekman-Larsson, who has 22 points in 40 games, missed his second straight game after taking a hard check into the boards in a game Jan. 2. Columbus D Derek MacKenzie was suspended three games for boarding for that play. ... Calgary D Ladislav Smid, who will represent the Czech Republic at the Olympics, played in his 500th NHL game Tuesday. Smid’s father Ladislav Sr., played on Czechoslovakia’s bronze medal-winning team in 1964. ... Calgary completed its seventh set of back-to-back games Tuesday after winning in Colorado on Monday. The Flames are 3-3-1 in the second game of those sets.