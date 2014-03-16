Coyotes use power play to produce win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Phoenix has one of the best power plays in the NHL, and given enough opportunities, the Coyotes rode that man-advantage to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at Jobing.com Arena.

Right winger Shane Doan tipped in a shot from defenseman Keith Yandle at 8:49 of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie on the Coyotes’ third power play of the third period.

“We were given some opportunities and we found a way to score a goal,” said Doan, whose goal was the 350th of his career.

“Our power play has been one of the strengths of our team this year, and it came through for us.”

The Coyotes (32-25-11) ranked sixth in the NHL in scoring with the man-advantage entering the game and third in the league at home with a conversion rate of about 23 percent. They were 1-for-7 on Saturday, but the one was all they needed.

Calgary (27-34-7) skated one man short for about 10 of the first 13 minutes in the third period.

“It was big for us to get the lead because we’d had so many power plays,” Doan said. “You knew you are not going to continue to get that many opportunities. You have to score on one of them. You have to stay patient.”

Defenseman Oliver Ekmann-Larsson hit a post on a power play in the first period and Doan hit one in the third before his goal.

The Flames killed two more penalties after Doan’s goal but could not get a tying goal, even after they pulled goalie Joni Ortio for the final 72 seconds.

“I haven’t seen many third periods like that. You’re not going to win too many games when you are short-handed for 12 of the 20 minutes. It’s just frustrating,” Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano said.

Flames coach Bob Hartley said, “We went to the box way too many times.”

Doan has 19 goals this season, 10 on the power play. Yandle had two assists to boost his season total to 40, third among NHL defensemen.

Goaltender Mike Smith turned aside 22 shots for the Coyotes, who have won five of their last seven games. Phoenix moved into a tie with the Dallas Stars for eighth place in the Western Conference. The Stars have two games in hand.

Coyotes defenseman Chris Summers scored his first NHL goal and left winger Rob Klinkhammer got one on a giveaway by Ortio to stake Phoenix to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Flames center Mike Cammalleri had assists on power play goals by left winger Curtis Glencross and center Mikael Backlund in the second period, when Calgary (27-34-7) tied it at 2.

“That was a weird period,” Smith said of the second. “We didn’t do very many things well, but the way we responded in the third, we made them take penalties.”

Smith, who has a 1.86 goals-against average in his last 13 games, made several acrobatic saves in the second period to keep Calgary from taking a lead.

“He made some really athletic, unbelievable saves,” Doan said. “There were some saves that showed how athletic he is as a person. He was huge.”

Summers, recalled from Portland after the Olympic break, scored his first NHL goal when he tipped in a pass from forward Lauri Korpikoski for a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period. Summers had three assists in his previous 29 NHL games from 2010 to 2013.

Klinkhammer took advantage of a misplay by Ortio to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead at 9:43. Ortio went behind his net to play a long pass but never got control of the puck. Klinkhammer picked his pocket for a goal.

Glencross, stationed just outside the crease, tipped a shot from Cammalleri past Smith for his seventh goal of the season to make it 2-1 at 7:46. Backlund scored his 17th goal of the season on another assist from Cammalleri at 15:37.

Cammalleri has nine points in his last eight games.

“We need to learn a little lesson there. They had a little more discipline,” Cammalleri said. “It’s a tough one to take.”

NOTES: Phoenix has won nine of the last 10 home games against Calgary. ... Flames C Jiri Hudler missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury. Hudler leads the Flames with 44 points and is fourth with 14 goals. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal (lower body injury) missed his seventh straight game. ... Coyotes F Shane Doan became the fourth active player and 54th in NHL history to play 1,300 games against Boston on Thursday. He ranks first among active players with the same franchise. ... Calgary will play 16 games in 31 days in March, with three back-to-back dates. ... Phoenix plays nine of its final 14 regular-season games against teams currently are in playoff position, including both Eastern Conference leaders, Boston (home) and Pittsburgh (road). ... Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter, 28, attended the game. The Sydney (Australia) Daily Telegraph sponsored a contest to win a date with bachelor Collmenter during the Diamondbacks’ trip to Sydney for their two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 22-23. The date is set for Wednesday night. “I‘m not going to say, ‘G‘day, mate,'” he said. “I think that would be little too cheesy.”