Hudler carries Flames to shutout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Calgary center Jiri Hudler may be the least talked about star in the NHL.

“He’s skilled, he’s smart and he’s competitive,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “He’s underrated.”

He’s also on an offensive tear. Hudler had a goal and two assists as the Flames defeated the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0, on Saturday at Gila River Arena. Hudler has eight points in his last four games, including five goals, and the Flames have won six of their last eight.

“It’s coming from the hard work,” Hudler said of the Flames’ recent success. “We’re painful to play against and then you get more time with the puck so we’re trying to create and we’ve got a lot of talented guys.”

Calgary backup goalie Karri Ramo stopped 26 shots to post his second straight road shutout and his fourth straight win overall to improve to 3-0 against Arizona with just three goals allowed in those games. Ramo is the first Calgary goalie to record back-to-back road shutouts since Mike Vernon did it in December of 1992.

“Ramo right now is in a zone,” coach Bob Hartley said. “His positioning is flawless and he communicates well with our defenseman. It looks easy but when you’re on your toes and you’re confident like Ramo is right now, you get good performances.”

The win kept the surprising Flames within one point of Vancouver and Anaheim for the Pacific Division lead. Calgary is 9-5 away from home and its 18 road points are tied for the second most in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Arizona dropped its fifth straight home game (0-3-2) and is already seven points off the playoff pace in the West. The Coyotes have gone 112 minutes and 23 seconds without a goal.

“We have players that I think can do more to help create some offense for us,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “In this game, if you played slow, you didn’t play very well and in this game we had too many players that played slow.”

Defenseman T.J. Brodie put the Flames on the board early in the second period off a 2-on-1 break. Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone got caught pinching at the far blue line and Hudler slid a pass across the slot that Brodie one-timed into the upper reaches of the net, past Arizona goalie Devan Dubnyk.

“That was not a very smart play by me,” Stone said. “I didn’t realize we didn’t have a third forward high and it was a bad read.”

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau gave Calgary an insurance goal off a partial breakaway up the right wing at the 4:07 mark of the third period. Stone couldn’t close fast enough to prevent Gaudreau from ripping a shot past Dubnyk’s blocker for a 2-0 lead.

Hudler finished the scoring with his 11th goal of the season on the power play. He took a centering pass from center Sean Monahan and slapped it off Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek’s stick for a 3-0 lead at the 7:13 mark of the third period.

The regulation loss was Dubnyk’s first in seven starts this season. Dubnyk (5-1-1) has earned 11 of the Coyotes’ 21 points while starter Mike Smith (4-11-2) has earned just 10 in 17 starts.

“It’s frustrating to lose and you never want to lose a game,” Dubnyk said. “But I have to approach it the same way I approach the wins and look at what I can do better.”

NOTES: Dave Tippett coached his 400th game with the Coyotes. ... Flames C Sean Monahan played his 100th game. ... The Coyotes recalled LW Brendan Shinnimin from Portland of the AHL on Friday and he was in the lineup Saturday for his first career NHL game. The Coyotes signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. ... Flames RW Devin Setoguchi cleared waivers and was reassigned to Adirondack (AHL) on Friday. Setoguchi set a career-high for points with 65 in San Jose in 2008-09 but has no points in 12 games this season for Calgary. ... Flames D Ladislav Smid left the team for personal reasons on Saturday. ... Flames LW Mason Raymond (shoulder) and Cs Mikael Backlund (upper-body), Joe Colborne (upper-body) and Matt Stajan (lower-body) missed the game. ... Coyotes RW Dave Moss (upper body) and D Brandon Gormley (lower body) are week to week.