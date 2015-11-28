Coyotes top Flames in OT, Tippet gets 500th win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dave Tippett has earned a reputation as a coach that can grind out wins under less than optimal conditions. The Arizona Coyotes took that notion to extreme levels in a poorly played, 2-1 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Friday at Gila River Arena.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with 39.9 seconds left in overtime, goalie Mike Smith made 25 saves and the Coyotes overcame six Calgary power plays to secure Tippett’s 500th career coaching victory.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of ugly games in that 500 so it was probably fitting that it was an ugly game,” Tippett said. “It means I’ve been around a long time.”

Tippett became the 22nd coach in NHL history to record 500 wins, 229 of which have come with the Coyotes while the rest came in Dallas. The win was especially meaningful for Smith, who also played for Tippett in Dallas and came to Arizona in 2011, largely on Tippett’s recommendation.

”It’s special,“ Smith said. ”He’s a coach but he’s a person, too, so it’s neat to be a part of it; neat to have something to do with it.

“Coaches don’t have many milestones but that’s one that I think is important.”

The loss was the first for Calgary in six 3-on-3 overtimes (the Flames also lost in a shootout) and dropped the Flames seven points off the playoff pace less than two months into what has been a disappointing follow-up to an unlooked for playoff berth last season. It was particularly frustrating for coach Bob Hartley, whose team outshot Arizona, 26-20.

“I felt that we had a real strong effort and played a good game,” Hartley said. “We had a few chances in OT where we could have capitalized to get the win. With 3-on-3, if you don’t get yours, they’ll get one and that’s what they got.”

With the win, Arizona improved to 7-1 against Pacific Division foes and posted a win against a team that defeated them all five times last season.

With Calgary’s players gassed from a long shift, left winger Brad Richardson fed Ekman-Larsson from behind the net and the defenseman’s one-timer beat Calgary goalie Karri Ramo to the far post for the win.

“I don’t even remember the goal,” Ekman-Larsson said. “I was too tired.”

The Flames entered the game with the league’s 29th-ranked power play. Despite a power-play goal in the second period, that unit let them down on five other chances.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t score more than one goal,” defenseman Dougie Hamilton said. “We had a lot of shots and I thought we outplayed them, but I guess it’s about getting more shots to the net and more traffic in front.”

Arizona has been shorthanded 87 times, which is tied for the fourth most in the NHL with Columbus. Despite that continuing trend, Arizona has won four of its last five games at home after three straight losses and it has also climbed past Vancouver into third place in the division.

The Coyotes got on the board first on an odd goal from center Martin Hanzal just 29 seconds into the second period. Left winger Tobias Rieder fired a puck from the left side of the net that caromed off the far post. Hanzal was jostling for position in front when the puck glanced off his skate and into the net.

It was Hanzal’s fifth goal of the season. After starting the season with 13 straight assists without a goal, five of Hanzal’s last six points have been goals.

Calgary evened the game with 3:30 left in the period when defenseman Mark Giordano swept in a shot from left wing Johnny Gaudreau that deflected off Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy’s stick. The goal snapped an 0-for-16 slump for the Flames power play.

NOTES: Coyotes RW Shane Doan missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Coach Dave Tippett has termed him “questionable at best” at the morning skate, raising doubts about Doan’s availability for Saturday’s game against Ottawa. ... Flames RW Jiri Hudler returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and reunited with C Sean Monahan and LW Johnny Gaudreau. ... The Flames recalled C Markus Granlund on Thursday and he was in the lineup. “We’re looking to add a little combo of physicality and speed to our lineup,” coach Bob Hartley said. ... Coyotes RWs Steve Downie (upper body) and Joe Vitale (fractured orbital bone) are on injured reserve. ... The Coyotes play a rare back-to-back home set this weekend against the Flames and Ottawa Senators. By coincidence, those two surprise teams from last year’s postseason are the two teams the Coyotes said they wanted to emulate at the start of the season.