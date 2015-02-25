Preview: Flames at Devils

The New Jersey Devils are riding a four-game winning streak, and another victory in Wednesday’s home tilt versus the Calgary Flames could make things interesting in the Garden State. The Devils, after all, reside eight points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and face the Bruins on Friday to conclude their season-high six-game homestand. Former Flame Mike Cammalleri recorded his fourth two-goal performance of the season - and second in three games - in a 3-0 triumph over Arizona on Monday and also tallied in New Jersey’s 5-4 shootout loss to Calgary on Nov. 22.

Cory Schneider made 38 saves to post his 15th career shutout on Monday and is expected to receive his league-high 52nd start against the Flames. Calgary forgot to pack its offense as it suffered its third straight loss (0-2-1) Tuesday, opening a season-high seven-game road trip with a 1-0 setback to the New York Rangers. The Flames were fortunate that Minnesota also dropped a one-goal decision as they remained one point behind the Wild for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (32-24-4): Defenseman Mark Giordano didn’t mince words when asked about the importance of Wednesday’s contest. “The next game is as close to as desperate as we’ve been all season,” the captain said. “It’s close to a must-win game for us. ... We have to stop this.” Curtis Glencross scored twice in the teams’ first meeting but has notched just one point - an assist - over his last 12 games.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (25-26-9): Held without a point in each of his last seven games, Jaromir Jagr has kept any displeasure to himself despite seeing his playing time reduced with the trade deadline approaching. ”He’s been a professional from the first day he came here and he hasn’t handled any situation other than that,” general manager Lou Lamoriello told the Bergen Record. “His demeanor, his personality, nothing has changed.” Michael Ryder and Martin Havlat are expected to sit out Wednesday’s tilt, marking the 13th time in 14 games for the former and sixth in seven contests for the latter.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary killed off two short-handed situations versus New York and is a perfect 22-for-22 in a team-record 12 consecutive games.

2. New Jersey is 10-1-2 in its last 13 contests at Prudential Center.

3. Flames C Sean Monahan saw his four-game point streak come to a halt on Tuesday and also was held off the scoresheet in the first meeting with the Devils.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Flames 1