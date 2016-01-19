Preview: Flames at Devils

The New Jersey Devils hope to have their leading scorer back in the lineup when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Mike Cammalleri, who tops the New Jersey with 35 points, is aiming to return after missing the team’s last eight games with a hand injury.

The 33-year-old former Flame would provide a boost to the Devils, who are coming off their second win in seven contests - a 2-0 triumph at Arizona on Saturday that capped a 2-2-0 road trip. Calgary is continuing a five-game trek that began with Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Edmonton. Sam Bennett netted the Flames’ lone tally versus the Oilers, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games and following up a career-best four-goal performance against Florida three days earlier. Calgary posted a 3-2 victory in its first meeting of the season with New Jersey on Nov. 17 as Matt Stajan, David Jones and Joe Colborne combined for two goals and four assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Calgary), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-20-3): Bennett was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after registering six of his 11 goals on the season over three games. “It’s definitely a huge honor,” the 19-year-old told the team’s website. “I mean, there’s so many great players in this league and to be announced as one of the Stars of the Week is definitely really nice to be recognized. I‘m really proud of that.” Jonas Hiller is slated to make a third consecutive start for the first time since Oct. 20-25 after allowing a total of one goal in his last two outings.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-19-5): Kyle Palmieri is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday after limping off the ice at the end of the win over the Coyotes. The 24-year-old scored his team-leading 18th goal in that contest to halt his six-game drought. Travis Zajac has gone 26 games without a goal and notched an assist Saturday for his first point in eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Devils D Jon Merrill will miss Tuesday’s game with an undisclosed injury sustained against Arizona while LW Bobby Farnham will serve the third contest of his four-game suspension.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau, a New Jersey native, has been kept off the scoresheet in five of his last eight games.

3. New Jersey C Tyler Kennedy’s next game will be the 500th of his NHL career.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Flames 2