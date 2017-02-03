Preview: Flames at Devils

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan began a blistering stretch by scoring his team's lone goal in a setback to the New Jersey Devils. With eight goals and two assists in his last nine contests, Monahan looks to remain hot as the Flames vie for their third straight win on Friday when they open a three-game road trip against the Devils.

Monahan sputtered out of the gate with just eight points in 24 contests before collecting 25 (13 goals, 12 assists) in his last 29. The 22-year-old recorded his first two-goal performance of the season in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Minnesota to continue a scintillating nine-game stretch that began in a 2-1 setback to New Jersey on Jan. 12. Kyle Palmieri scored and set up a goal in that contest and also tallied twice in the Devils' 4-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. New Jersey, which will begin a stretch of nine of 11 contests at the Prudential Center, is looking to snap a six-game home losing streak (0-5-1) -- a far cry from when it set a franchise record by securing points in 10 straight in front of its fans to open the season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-24-3): Goaltender Brian Elliott knows the value of a strong showing in Calgary's three-game road trip, but isn't looking past New Jersey ahead of the team's games versus the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh. "They're three good teams, but we know we're a good team, too," said the 31-year-old Elliott, who has rediscovered his form with a 7-3-1 mark, 2.18 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in his last 11 games. "New York and Pittsburgh, yeah, everybody understands how strong they are. But don't underestimate New Jersey. They came in here and beat us the other night and I think they probably have the same amount of, or close to as many points as we do right now."

ABOUT THE DEVILS (21-21-9): Captain Andy Greene will be activated and return to the lineup on Friday after a 12-game absence due to a left arm injury ended his 350-game ironman streak. "I'm getting that nervous excitement," the 34-year-old told NorthJersey.com. Greene's return comes at a welcome time for the Devils, who saw fellow defenseman Jon Merrill (upper body) placed on injured reserve Thursday. "We're disappointed he isn't going to be able to play, we thought his game was really starting to come around and he was playing really well for us," New Jersey coach John Hynes said.

1. Hynes said G Cory Schneider will get the nod on Friday, but did not disclose his starter for Saturday's game at Columbus.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau, a New Jersey native, has scored a goal and set up two others in his last two games after mustering just two assists in his previous nine.

3. The Devils reached out to Albany of the American Hockey League on Thursday and recalled F Joe Blandisi, who had five goals and 12 assists in 41 games in the NHL last season.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Flames 2