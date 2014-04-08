Flames 1, Devils 0: Karri Ramo made 31 saves for his second career shutout as visiting Calgary dealt a blow to New Jersey’s slim playoff hopes.

Captain Mark Giordano’s power-play goal was all the offense Ramo and the Flames needed for their second three-game winning streak of the season. Ramo turned aside 12 shots in the first period, 10 in the second and nine in the third after earning his first shutout in January.

Cory Schneider stopped 21 shots as the Devils lost in regulation for the first time in eight games (4-1-3) and remained three points behind Columbus for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with the Blue Jackets now having a game in hand. The loss also allowed the idle New York Rangers to clinch a postseason berth.

New Jersey defenseman Jon Merrill was called for slashing Calgary rookie Kenny Agostino late in the second period, and Giordano blasted a one-timer from the high slot past Schneider 23 seconds into the third to put the Flames ahead. Ramo made several important saves to preserve the advantage with the Devils pressing and Schneider on the bench for an extra attacker in the final minute of the game.

The Flames did not record a shot on goal in the second period until rookie Sean Monahan fired a long shot at 9:59. Calgary defensemen Kris Russell and Chris Butler combined to save a goal later in the session, when they knocked the puck off the goal line after it trickled behind a sprawling Ramo.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Devils C Ryan Carter thought he opened the scoring late in the first period, but the goal was waved off because officials ruled the puck was kicked into the net. The call was upheld upon review as replays were inconclusive, with Carter appearing to get his stick on the puck from one angle. … Devils D Andy Greene led all players with six shots on goal. … New Jersey has been blanked 10 times in 2013-14.