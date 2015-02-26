Ramo, Flames thwart Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Karri Ramo rarely gets to start games on consecutive nights, but when Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley told Ramo early Wednesday morning that he was he was going to start that night against the New Jersey Devils, the 28-year-old goaltender was up for the challenge.

“Bob asked me if I was good enough to go,” Ramo said after stopping 26 shots in earning the Flames a huge 3-1 win over the Devils at the Prudential Center, one night after he played well in a 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers. “I just want to play. If not, then I‘m just sitting around the hotel room with nothing to do. It becomes too long of a day. So I came here in the morning, took some shots and felt really mentally strong.”

Ramo said the Flames played with a gigantic sense of urgency.

“At this point in the season, every point is crucial,” Ramo said. “We can’t afford to have a night off. It showed just how desperate we were. These were points that we desperately needed. You could see that we were desperate enough to earn a win. It was a good effort all around.”

Calgary left winger Curtis Glencross and center Sean Monahan scored goals in a span of 48 seconds over two periods, and defenseman T.J. Brodie sealed the deal with an empty-net goal with 40 seconds left.

The Flames (33-24-4) moved past idle the Minnesota Wild into a tie for seventh place in the Western Conference standings with the Los Angeles Kings. Calgary improved to 1-1-0 on its season-high, seven-game road trip.

“Any time you get a goal in the last minute of a period, it gives you a huge momentum swing,” said Glencross, who scored his ninth goal of the season with 13 seconds left in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. “We then had the momentum going our way. That was a huge goal. We got that goal and got the momentum.”

Monahan scored his 21st of the season on a power play 35 seconds into the third.

“We talked about them being so good with the lead, with the neutral zone trap,” Glencross said. “It was a huge win for us. We have to keep winning games. The spot we’re in, we can’t afford to lose two games in a row. Right now, we’re trying to win hockey games.”

The Devils (25-27-9) saw their four-game winning streak end. They also missed an opportunity to reach the .500 mark in terms of points earned for the first time since Nov. 22.

It was also another crushing blow to New Jersey’s fading playoff hopes. The Devils remain eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card slot in the Eastern Conference standings with 21 games to go.

New Jersey left winger Mike Cammalleri scored his 23rd goal of the season late in the first period, his fifth goal in four games. Goalie Cory Schneider made 23 saves for the Devils, who lost for just the third time in their past 17 home games.

Ramo was confident that his team would come back after falling behind by a goal in the first period.

“I have all the faith in the world in my teammates,” he said. “I knew they were going to come through and score. They were all working so hard, so good things were going to come. We got the lead, and I was able to hold it.”

NOTES: Rookie LW Johnny Gaudreau returned to his home state to play an NHL game for the first time. Gaudreau hails from Carneys Point, N.J. He is second among rookies in scoring with 15 goals, 30 assists and 45 points, trailing only Nashville’s Filip Forsberg, who has 51 points. ... The Flames recalled C Michael Ferland and LW Emile Poirier to offset the losses of C Paul Byron (injured reserve) and C Matt Stajan, who left for the expected birth of his child. ... C Scott Gomez is fifth on the Devils’ career scoring list with 472 points. Retired D Scott Niedermayer is next with 476 points. ... Devils G Keith Kinkaid’s injured left leg has not healed, so G Scott Clemmensen remained with the club to serve as Cory Schneider’s backup.