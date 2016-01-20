Devils earn second straight victory, defeat Flames

NEWARK, N.J. -- As the New Jersey Devils enter the embryonic stages of a rebuilding process, organizational decision makers are tasked with determining which players could have a future with the franchise.

One such player is left winger Reid Boucher, who is beginning to state his case.

“I feel confident,” Boucher said after he scored a goal and added an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 at the Prudential Center Tuesday night.

“I‘m feeling pretty good.”

Defenseman Adam Larsson, right winger Lee Stempniak and defenseman Andy Greene scored for New Jersey, which improved to 23-19-5 with its second straight win.

“It’s up to us,” said goaltender Cory Schneider, who made 26 saves, when asked about New Jersey’s playoff prospects. “We can’t sit here and complain no one takes us seriously because we have to keep winning.”

Calgary fell to 20-21-3 with its second straight loss.

Goaltender Jonas Hiller made 22 saves, while center Sean Monahan and defenseman Kris Russell scored for the Flames.

“I really don’t think we played a bad game,” Mark Giordano said. “I think we lost the game in a couple minute span.”

Despite a heavy push in the third, the Flames could not score the tying goal.

Greene’s empty netter with 1:01 left sealed the win for New Jersey.

“Ran out of time,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “The bottom line is we lost a game.”

Larsson opened the scoring 5:12 into the game with his second of the season, but Flames center Sean Monahan equalized on the power play just 4:04 later. With New Jersey left winger Tuomo Ruutu serving an interference minor, Monahan one-timed a feed from right winger Johnny Gaudreau past Schneider.

The teams entered the second period tied 1-1. Within 74 seconds, New Jersey had 3-1 lead.

Stempniak broke the deadlock with his 11th of the season at 57 seconds. His goal was the culmination of a sequence that began with center Adam Henrique forcing a turnover at the blue line before moving the puck to left winger Mike Cammalleri, who set up Stempniak from the slot.

Seventeen seconds later, Devils center Reid Boucher jammed a loose puck under Hiller to extend the lead.

“We need guys stepping up,” Schneider said of Boucher. “It’s great to see him come up and take off.”

New Jersey went into the second intermission with just a 3-2 lead, as Russell scored a power-play goal with 4:05 left in the period. Russell’s third goal of the season came off a Gaudreau feed as the Calgary defenseman snuck into the slot.

”We generated a lot of scoring chances,“ Giordano said. ”Against a team like that, that’s hard to do.

“We have to find ways to win.”

NOTES: Devils coach John Hynes reported D Jon Merrill is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. ... Devils LW Mike Cammalleri was activated from injured reserve after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Calgary scratched D Derek Engelland, LW Brandon Bollig and C Josh Jooris. ... LW Stefan Matteau and RW Brian O‘Neill were scratched by the Devils. ... New Jersey LW Bobby Farnham served the third game of his four-game suspension for an interference major assessed in a 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Jan. 12. ... Scouts from the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals were listed on the Prudential Center press-box seating chart. The NHL trade deadline is Feb. 29.