Preview: Flames at Ducks

The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their season-opening point streak to six contests as they kick off their five-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Calgary has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting three victories while falling to Washington in a shootout and Vancouver in overtime. The Flames are coming off a 2-0-1 homestand, which they concluded with identical 3-2 triumphs over Montreal and New Jersey.

Anaheim enters with a four-game winning streak as it continues its five-game homestand. After getting thumped by Colorado in their season opener, the Ducks recorded a pair of one-goal victories before outscoring their opponents 10-1 over the first two games of the homestand. The Ducks have won 16 straight home meetings with the Flames and are 27-8-6 at the Honda Center in the all-time series.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN (Calgary), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-0-2): Sean Monahan has made quite a splash into the NHL, beginning his career with a five-game point streak. The 19-year-old, who was drafted sixth overall in June, enters Wednesday’s contest having scored a goal in each of his last four games. Each of the Flames’ five contests have been decided by one goal, including one in a shootout.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (4-1-0): Anaheim set franchise records of 24 first-period shots and 56 overall in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Ottawa. Corey Perry has scored 23 game-winning goals since the start of the 2010-11 season, tying him with Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos for most in the league in that span. Veteran Teemu Selanne, who has yet to tally in his final season, needs two game-winning goals to tie Brendan Shanahan (109) for fourth place on the all-time list and three to match Brett Hull for third.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has not posted a regular-season victory in Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004.

2. The Flames’ 3-0-2 start is the franchise’s best since the Atlanta Flames began the 1978-79 season with a 10-0-2 record.

3. The Ducks host Phoenix on Friday before wrapping up the homestand Sunday against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flames 2