FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Flames at Ducks
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 4 years ago

Preview: Flames at Ducks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their season-opening point streak to six contests as they kick off their five-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Calgary has yet to lose in regulation this season, posting three victories while falling to Washington in a shootout and Vancouver in overtime. The Flames are coming off a 2-0-1 homestand, which they concluded with identical 3-2 triumphs over Montreal and New Jersey.

Anaheim enters with a four-game winning streak as it continues its five-game homestand. After getting thumped by Colorado in their season opener, the Ducks recorded a pair of one-goal victories before outscoring their opponents 10-1 over the first two games of the homestand. The Ducks have won 16 straight home meetings with the Flames and are 27-8-6 at the Honda Center in the all-time series.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, TSN (Calgary), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (3-0-2): Sean Monahan has made quite a splash into the NHL, beginning his career with a five-game point streak. The 19-year-old, who was drafted sixth overall in June, enters Wednesday’s contest having scored a goal in each of his last four games. Each of the Flames’ five contests have been decided by one goal, including one in a shootout.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (4-1-0): Anaheim set franchise records of 24 first-period shots and 56 overall in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Ottawa. Corey Perry has scored 23 game-winning goals since the start of the 2010-11 season, tying him with Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos for most in the league in that span. Veteran Teemu Selanne, who has yet to tally in his final season, needs two game-winning goals to tie Brendan Shanahan (109) for fourth place on the all-time list and three to match Brett Hull for third.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has not posted a regular-season victory in Anaheim since Jan. 19, 2004.

2. The Flames’ 3-0-2 start is the franchise’s best since the Atlanta Flames began the 1978-79 season with a 10-0-2 record.

3. The Ducks host Phoenix on Friday before wrapping up the homestand Sunday against Dallas.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flames 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.