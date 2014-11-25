Preview: Flames at Ducks

The Calgary Flames may have gotten the better of the Ducks in the teams’ first meeting, but coach Bob Hartley’s team has sung a sour tune in each of its last 18 visits to Anaheim (0-13-5). Calgary looks to post its first victory at Honda Center since it was affectionately known as The Pond (Jan. 19, 2004) when the Pacific Division rivals meet on Tuesday. The Flames enter this contest winners of four of their last five, with former Duck Jonas Hiller turning aside 24 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over Anaheim on Tuesday.

While Calgary also went the extra mile in its 5-4 shootout win over New Jersey on Saturday, the Ducks played just their second game in nine outings that was resolved in regulation on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri, who tallied in Anaheim’s 2-1 triumph over Arizona on Sunday, also scored the tying goal in the third period of the teams’ first meeting. “This team has played a lot of hockey, and everyone in this locker room is a little glad we kept it at 60 minutes (Sunday),” Palmieri said.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (13-7-2): Calgary’s feel-good story this season has been fueled by its ability to dominate the third period. The Flames have outscored their foes by a 30-14 margin in the final session, with five victories realized despite trailing after 40 minutes - one more in that scenario than all of last season. “We play to win a game. We don’t play to lose by one goal,” goaltender Karri Ramo told the Calgary Sun. “We attack, we attack a lot.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (13-4-5): Patrick Maroon collected a goal and an assist against the Coyotes as he recorded his best contest to date since missing eight games with an MCL sprain last month. “I haven’t been playing good hockey the past few games I’ve been back,” Maroon said. “I’ve been trying too hard, I guess. I just need to get back to my game.” Defenseman Sami Vatanen had an assist versus Arizona to extend his point streak to three games, which began after he scored a goal and set up two others versus Calgary.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary LW Curtis Glencross scored twice against the Devils to double his goal output for the season.

2. Anaheim has killed off all nine short-handed situations over the last three contests.

3. Flames RW Devin Setoguchi has played 27 games without scoring a goal, a streak that dates to his time last season with Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Flames 3