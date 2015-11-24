Preview: Flames at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are still searching for answers as they begin a stretch of seven home games in the next eight outings with a visit from the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Ducks, who came within one victory of the Stanley Cup finals in 2014-15, suffered their sixth shutout of the season at Tampa Bay 5-0 on Saturday.

Coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters Anaheim had “no fight left” after the Lightning took a two-goal lead in the second period as the Ducks finished a 2-2-0 road trip. Former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry managed only one point on the trip and will attempt to snap out of the slump against the league’s worst defense. The Flames, who stand 0-15-5 in their last 20 trips to Anaheim, are allowing 3.52 goals per contest. However, Johnny Gaudreau scored the winner in a 2-1 overtime victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for Calgary’s third win in the last four games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SNET West (Calgary), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-12-1): Sean Monahan delivered three goals and an assist in the last four games and is second on the team with 15 points – five behind Gaudreau. If the Flames are to get back into playoff position, they must improve on special teams where they ranked 28th on the power play (14.3 percent) and penalty kill (74.6) going into Monday’s games. Forward Jiri Hudler (illness), who is third on the team with 13 points, could return to the lineup after missing Friday’s contest.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (7-10-4): Perry (12 points) and captain Ryan Getzlaf (nine) have yet to put up their normal numbers while Ryan Kesler has one goal after netting 20 last season. “I’ve just got to do other things to help the team right now,” Kesler told the Orange County Register. “Stay positive. It’s going to break. You keep shooting. It’s the law of averages.” Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (upper body) practiced Monday after sitting out Saturday, but the club announced he is questionable for Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. It’s the first meeting since the Ducks topped the Flames four games to one in the second round of last season’s playoffs.

2. Calgary G Karri Ramo has started 10 straight games and gained six victories – allowing eight goals in the last four contests.

3. Anaheim LW Nick Ritchie has yet to notch a point in his first four NHL games, but the 19-year-old registered eight shots on net in the last two.

