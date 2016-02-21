Preview: Flames at Ducks

After spending nearly two weeks on the road, the Anaheim Ducks return to the comforts of the Honda Center on Sunday to begin a five-game homestand against the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames. Anaheim posted a 6-4 triumph in Calgary on Monday and added victories over Edmonton and Vancouver to extend its winning streak to four games and finish the season-high trek with a 5-1-1 mark.

Dousing the Flames is nothing new for the Ducks, who skated to a 5-3 triumph on Nov. 24 for their 21st consecutive home win over Calgary dating back to Jan. 19, 2004. Captain Ryan Getzlaf tied a franchise record with five assists in that contest and currently is riding a seven-game point streak - with five two-point performances included in that stretch. Like Anaheim, Calgary is also coming off a 5-2 victory over Vancouver, with defenseman T.J. Brodie matching a career high with three assists. Brodie has set up 11 goals in his last eight games to increase his personal-best total to 32 on the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Calgary), FSN Prime Ticket and FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (26-28-3): After being held off the scoresheet in his first two meetings with Anaheim, Johnny Gaudreau erupted for a goal and two assists on Monday to begin a three-game point streak. Jiri Hudler also recorded a three-point performance (two goals, one assist) against the Ducks for his only points in the last four games. Jonas Hiller yielded four goals on 17 shots on Monday to fall to 1-2-0 with a gaudy 4.14 goals-against average versus his former team.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (30-19-8): Rickard Rakell, who has scored four goals in his last six games, tallied twice in the first meeting with Calgary and again in Monday’s victory over the Flames. Corey Perry has also scorched coach Bob Hartley’s troops, scoring two goals and an assist in the first encounter before notching one of each in Monday’s affair. John Gibson made 14 saves for his third shutout of the season in Anaheim’s 1-0 victory over Calgary on Dec. 29 to improve to 3-1-0 in his four career appearances versus the Flames.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim has emerged victorious in 10 of its last 12 meetings with Calgary, including a five-game series victory in the second round of the playoffs last season.

2. Flames RW Michael Frolik scored and set up a goal on Friday after being held off the scoresheet in each of his previous four contests..

3. Anaheim has yielded at least one power-play goal in each of its last six games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Flames 2